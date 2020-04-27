Industrial Adhesives By Type, Application, Region, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026:Global QYResearch

The recently published report titled “Global Industrial Adhesives Market : Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2019-2026” is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2019 – 2026.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Arkema

Avery Denison

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Sika

Huntsman

Solvay

BASF

Hitachi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Toyo Polymer

Bostik

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Ashland Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Type

Water-based Adhesives

Solvent-based Adhesives

Hot-Melt Adhesives

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Others

By Material Base

Synthetic

Natural Segment by Application

Pressure Sensitive Products

Packaging Industry

Construction & Woodworking Industry

Transportation Industry

Others

Table of Contents

Global Industrial Adhesives Market Research Report 2019 to 2026

1 Industrial Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Adhesives

1.2 Industrial Adhesives Segment By Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Water-based Adhesives

1.2.3 Solvent-based Adhesives

1.2.4 Hot-Melt Adhesives

1.2.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Industrial Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pressure Sensitive Products

1.3.3 Packaging Industry

1.3.4 Construction & Woodworking Industry

1.3.5 Transportation Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Industrial Adhesives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Size

1.5.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Industrial Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Industrial Adhesives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Industrial Adhesives Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Industrial Adhesives Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Industrial Adhesives Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Industrial Adhesives Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Industrial Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Industrial Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Industrial Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Adhesives Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Arkema

7.2.1 Arkema Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Arkema Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Avery Denison

7.3.1 Avery Denison Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Avery Denison Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 H.B. Fuller

7.4.1 H.B. Fuller Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 H.B. Fuller Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Henkel

7.5.1 Henkel Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Henkel Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sika

7.6.1 Sika Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sika Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Huntsman

7.7.1 Huntsman Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Huntsman Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Solvay

7.8.1 Solvay Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Solvay Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 BASF

7.9.1 BASF Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 BASF Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hitachi Chemical

7.10.1 Hitachi Chemical Industrial Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Industrial Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hitachi Chemical Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Mitsubishi Chemicals

7.12 Toyo Polymer

7.13 Bostik

7.14 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

7.15 Ashland

8 Industrial Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Adhesives

8.4 Industrial Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Industrial Adhesives Distributors List

9.3 Industrial Adhesives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Industrial Adhesives Market Forecast

11.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Industrial Adhesives Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Industrial Adhesives Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Industrial Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

