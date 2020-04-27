Infection Surveillance Solutions Market : Highlights on Growth Opportunities 2025

The report meticulously analyses the essential details of the Infection Surveillance Solutions Market with the help of a detailed and professional analysis. Described in a ground-up manner, the report presents an all-encompassing overview of the market based on the factors that are predictable to have a substantial and determinate impact on the market’s developmental prospects over the prognosis period.

Market Overview:

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the global infection surveillance solutions market was valued at USD 261.4 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 817.09 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Infection surveillance solutions comprises of database and software which helps in monitoring and interpreting health related data in order to prevent healthcare-associated infections by ensuring the implementation of the preventive measures. The devices are designed mainly for the healthcare provider in order to provide an easy healthcare services to infection prone areas.

Increment in the number of HAIs cases, need to curtail healthcare cost, government initiatives to prevent infections, growing number of surgeries has been driving the growth of the global infection surveillance solutions market. While high cost of implementation, unacceptance from traditional medical practitioners, and lack of IT professionals acts a potential restraints for the overall market at a global level.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Becton, Dikinson and Company

Premier Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Baxter International Inc.

Gojo Industries, Inc.

RL Solutions

Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company)

DEB Group Ltd.

Hygreen, Inc.

Atlas Medical Software

