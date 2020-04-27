Intelligent Applications Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2017 – 2025

Nowadays every new application can be called as an intelligent application. As almost every application uses the past and real-time data predicting, the user’s decision for the better future experience. Even the earlier heritage application are developing the technology and becoming more intelligent day by day to remain in the competition.

The intelligent application can be used for the various purpose such as e-commerce, search and advertising, socialization (social media), transportation and entertainment. The objective is to create superior user experience, through prioritization and troubleshooting of issues in the decreased operational cost.

Intelligent Applications Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the major drivers is the increasing expectation of user and their unpredictability. The market is driven by the advancement of IT infrastructure and increasing use of smartphones throughout the world.

Other driver includes the lower cost storage for models of machine learning and extraordinary computing power. The applications are very easy to use taking the advantage of machine learning techniques. Many new startups are coming up with an intelligent application.

The intelligent applications market globally is growing number of applications of this technologies in various verticals and increase in the adoption of these applications for the improvement of consumer services. However, the lack expertise and the high initial cost are one of the major factors which are hindering the growth of intelligent application Market.

Intelligent Applications Market: Segmentation

On the basis of deployment type, the Intelligent Applications Market is segmented into a private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of verticals, the Intelligent Applications market is segmented into: retail, healthcare, agriculture, financial services and biotech industries, transportation and automation, manufacturing, BFSI, agriculture and others.

Intelligent Applications Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, Intelligent Application Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa

Presently, North America and Europe regions are holding the largest market share. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is the region that has the maximum growth potential for such solutions.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players in of Intelligent Application Market are: IBM, Microsoft Corporation, AIBrain, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Next IT Corp., iCarbonX, CloudMinds, General Vision, Numenta, Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited and Inbenta Technologies Inc.