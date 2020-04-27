Intelligent Power Module Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Intelligent Power Module Market (by current rating (to 100a, 101a–600a and above 600a), voltage rating, (600v, 1,200v, above 1 and 200v), power device (IGBT-based IPM and MOSFET-based IPM), vertical. (Industrial and consumer)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Intelligent Power Module. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Intelligent Power Module cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Intelligent Power Module growth factors.

The forecast Intelligent Power Module Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Intelligent Power Module on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global intelligent power module market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

The increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to drive the intelligent power module market. Additionally, increase in demand for modular power solution in the renewable energy application and Increasing need for high power density and consistently rising need for intelligent power module in the railway traction motor is driving the growth of the market. However, grid faults in power semiconductor devices and reduction in size of IGBT modules are the factors restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, the factors such as enhancement of power infrastructure and growing focus towards renewable power sources and high growth potential of electric vehicles are providing several growth opportunities for the key players in the global intelligent power module market.

Market Segmentation by Current Rating, Voltage Rating, Power Device and Vertical

The report on global intelligent power module market covers segments such as current rating, voltage rating, power device and vertical. The current rating segments include up to 100a, 101a–600a and above 600a. On the basis of voltage rating the global intelligent power module market is categorized into up to 600v, 1,200v, above 1 and 200v. Furthermore, on the basis of power device the intelligent power module market is segmented as IGBT-based IPM and MOSFET-based IPM. On the basis of vertical the intelligent power module market is segmented as industrial and consumer.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global intelligent power module market such as, ROHM Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Future Electronics Inc., Stmicroelectronics N.V., Semikron, Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., Powerex Inc., Vincotech GmbH, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.

