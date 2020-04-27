Laboratory Informatics Market : Expected to Generate Huge Profits By 2025

The report also includes an in-depth synopsis of the competitive scenario and regulatory framework of the Laboratory Informatics Market. This will provide readers a clear understanding of the state of competition, challenges, major opportunities, and the major rules, guidelines, plans, and policies impacting the market.

Market Analysis:

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the global laboratory informatics market was valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.70 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2025.

Laboratory informatics is a branch specialized in combining laboratory practices with the information technology. This technology is one of the fastest growing application in laboratory science. It allows various tools for storing, sharing and managing of scientific data related to laboratory operations and thus results in enhanced efficiency and effectiveness of laboratory tasks.

Increase in automated lab system has led to huge popularity and growing investments in biobanks and biorepositories has been driving the global laboratory informatics market. Apart from this, lack of IT professionals and lack of integration standards might hinder the growth of the global laboratory informatics market.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Cerner Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Labvantage Solutions, Inc. Labware Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories) Waters Corporation Agilent Technologies IDBS Lablynx, Inc. Perkinelmer Inc. Autoscribe Informatics (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited) Arxspan DassaultSystèmes Labworks Ruro, Inc. Kinematik

