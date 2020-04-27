LED Electronic Driver Market Key Manufacturers, Scope and Business Outlook 2019

The new research from Global QYResearch on LED Electronic Driver Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Due to increasing energy regulations, most people are familiar by now with the long life spans and energy savings associated with LEDs, or light-emitting diodes. And these innovative light sources require specialized devices called LED drivers to operate. LED drivers (also known as LED power supplies) are similar to ballasts for fluorescent lamps or transformers for lowvoltage bulbs: they provide LEDs with the electricity they require to function and perform at their best. LED drivers convert higher voltage, alternating current to low voltage, direct current. They also keep the voltage and current flowing through an LED circuit at its rated level. This report studies the Low Voltage DC-DC LED Drivers market. The global LED Electronic Driver market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on LED Electronic Driver volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Electronic Driver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Texas Instruments

Linear Technology

Diodes Incorporated

STMicroelectronics

Monolithic power systems

Infineon

ON Semiconductor

Richtek

ISSI

Fitipower

XP Power

LUXdrive Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Buck

Boost

Multi-channel

Others Segment by Application

LED Lighting

Consumer Electronics

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 LED Electronic Driver Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Electronic Driver

1.2 LED Electronic Driver Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LED Electronic Driver Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Buck

1.2.3 Boost

1.2.4 Multi-channel

1.2.5 Others

1.3 LED Electronic Driver Segment by Application

1.3.1 LED Electronic Driver Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 LED Lighting

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global LED Electronic Driver Market by Region

1.4.1 Global LED Electronic Driver Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global LED Electronic Driver Market Size

1.5.1 Global LED Electronic Driver Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global LED Electronic Driver Production (2014-2025)

2 Global LED Electronic Driver Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Electronic Driver Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global LED Electronic Driver Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global LED Electronic Driver Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers LED Electronic Driver Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 LED Electronic Driver Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LED Electronic Driver Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 LED Electronic Driver Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global LED Electronic Driver Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global LED Electronic Driver Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global LED Electronic Driver Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America LED Electronic Driver Production

3.4.1 North America LED Electronic Driver Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe LED Electronic Driver Production

3.5.1 Europe LED Electronic Driver Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China LED Electronic Driver Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China LED Electronic Driver Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan LED Electronic Driver Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan LED Electronic Driver Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global LED Electronic Driver Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global LED Electronic Driver Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America LED Electronic Driver Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe LED Electronic Driver Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China LED Electronic Driver Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan LED Electronic Driver Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global LED Electronic Driver Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global LED Electronic Driver Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global LED Electronic Driver Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global LED Electronic Driver Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global LED Electronic Driver Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global LED Electronic Driver Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global LED Electronic Driver Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Electronic Driver Business

7.1 Texas Instruments

7.1.1 Texas Instruments LED Electronic Driver Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 LED Electronic Driver Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Texas Instruments LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Linear Technology

7.2.1 Linear Technology LED Electronic Driver Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 LED Electronic Driver Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Linear Technology LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Diodes Incorporated

7.3.1 Diodes Incorporated LED Electronic Driver Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 LED Electronic Driver Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Diodes Incorporated LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 STMicroelectronics

7.4.1 STMicroelectronics LED Electronic Driver Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 LED Electronic Driver Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 STMicroelectronics LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Monolithic power systems

7.5.1 Monolithic power systems LED Electronic Driver Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 LED Electronic Driver Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Monolithic power systems LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Infineon

7.6.1 Infineon LED Electronic Driver Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 LED Electronic Driver Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Infineon LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ON Semiconductor

7.7.1 ON Semiconductor LED Electronic Driver Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 LED Electronic Driver Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ON Semiconductor LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Richtek

7.8.1 Richtek LED Electronic Driver Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 LED Electronic Driver Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Richtek LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ISSI

7.9.1 ISSI LED Electronic Driver Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 LED Electronic Driver Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ISSI LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Fitipower

7.10.1 Fitipower LED Electronic Driver Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 LED Electronic Driver Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Fitipower LED Electronic Driver Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 XP Power

7.12 LUXdrive

8 LED Electronic Driver Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 LED Electronic Driver Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LED Electronic Driver

8.4 LED Electronic Driver Industrial Chain Analysis

