LED Modules and Light Engines Market Key Manufacturers, Scope and Business Outlook 2019

A light engine is the LED equivalent of a conventional lamp. It normally consists of a LED chip mounted on a circuit board that has electrical and mechanical fixings, meaning it is ready to be fixed in the luminaire. Note that the light engine may not consist of only one chip; it may be an array of 9 or 16, sometimes with a phosphor coating. The global LED Modules and Light Engines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on LED Modules and Light Engines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Modules and Light Engines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips Lighting

OSRAM Licht Group

Fulham

Tridonic

MaxLite

General Electric Company

Thomas Research Products

Fusion Optix

RS Components

Zlight Technology

SORAA

Zhaga Consortium Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Flexible

Rigid Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 LED Modules and Light Engines Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LED Modules and Light Engines

1.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flexible

1.2.3 Rigid

1.3 LED Modules and Light Engines Segment by Application

1.3.1 LED Modules and Light Engines Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market by Region

1.4.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Size

1.5.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Production (2014-2025)

2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers LED Modules and Light Engines Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 LED Modules and Light Engines Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LED Modules and Light Engines Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Production

3.4.1 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Production

3.5.1 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China LED Modules and Light Engines Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China LED Modules and Light Engines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan LED Modules and Light Engines Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan LED Modules and Light Engines Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America LED Modules and Light Engines Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe LED Modules and Light Engines Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China LED Modules and Light Engines Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan LED Modules and Light Engines Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global LED Modules and Light Engines Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Modules and Light Engines Business

7.1 Philips Lighting

7.1.1 Philips Lighting LED Modules and Light Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Philips Lighting LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 OSRAM Licht Group

7.2.1 OSRAM Licht Group LED Modules and Light Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 OSRAM Licht Group LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Fulham

7.3.1 Fulham LED Modules and Light Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Fulham LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Tridonic

7.4.1 Tridonic LED Modules and Light Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Tridonic LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 MaxLite

7.5.1 MaxLite LED Modules and Light Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 MaxLite LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 General Electric Company

7.6.1 General Electric Company LED Modules and Light Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 General Electric Company LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Thomas Research Products

7.7.1 Thomas Research Products LED Modules and Light Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Thomas Research Products LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Fusion Optix

7.8.1 Fusion Optix LED Modules and Light Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Fusion Optix LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 RS Components

7.9.1 RS Components LED Modules and Light Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 RS Components LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Zlight Technology

7.10.1 Zlight Technology LED Modules and Light Engines Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 LED Modules and Light Engines Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Zlight Technology LED Modules and Light Engines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 SORAA

7.12 Zhaga Consortium

8 LED Modules and Light Engines Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 LED Modules and Light Engines Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LED Modules and Light Engines

8.4 LED Modules and Light Engines Industrial Chain Analysis

