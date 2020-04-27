Low Migration Inks Market – Latest Trends, Global Analysis and Future Growth Study 2019 – 2025

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the global low migration inks market is projected to reach 3.07 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of 1.51 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Low migration inks are beneficial for the packaging industry as it helps in keeping the ink in one place and avoids migration and contamination of packaged goods due to ink. The scope of global low migration inks market is growing with increasing demands for hygiene at packaging departments. The consumption of low migrations inks in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry is high due to demands for safe packaging. This will boost the overall market.

Growing food packaging industry and growing applications of inks and coatings in the packaging industry are potential drivers for the global low migration inks market. Apart from this, high manufacturing and processing costs could affect the overall growth rate of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Sun Chemical Corporation Siegwerk Druckfarben Toyo Ink Flint Agfa-Gevaert Altana hubergroup Deutschland Epple Druckfarben INX International Ink Zeller+Gmelin

