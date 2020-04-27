M2M Services Market to attain a value of US$83,616.1 mn by the end of 2025 from US$9,695.1 mn in 2016.

The global M2M services market is featured by the dominance of some of the large telecom companies that have global presence, says a recent market publication by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the prominent names in the global M2M services market are AT&T, Deutsche Telekom AG, Gemalto NV, PTC, Ericsson AB, EE Limited, Sprint.com, Aeris Communications Inc., PTC, Verizon Wireless, and Oracle.

As per a report by TMR, the global M2M services market is likely to expand at a phenomenal 27.2% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market is likely to attain a value of US$83,616.1 mn by the end of the forecast period in 2025 from its evaluated worth of US$9,695.1 mn in 2016.

The key growth drivers of the global M2M services market include expanded fiber optic cable networks and improved Internet connectivity. M2M communication is carried out over mobile networks that use fiber optic cables for transfer of large amount of data. With significant improvement in Internet connectivity and connection speed over the last couple of years, M2M service providers have the capability to offer advanced and integrated telecom solutions to industrial consumers. Moreover, cloud solutions provided by M2M service providers can be used over a number of a devices and can help transfer large amount of data.

Apart from this, significant drop in operational costs involved with M2M services due to improved wireless connectivity speed are adding the growth of M2M services market.

Huge investments by telecom companies for development of fiber optic networks is also fuelling growth of M2M services market. For example, India based Reliance Industries’ telecom venture Reliance Jio involves hefty investments in fiber optic network. Launched in June 2017, fiber cable network of Reliance Jio has a total length of 25,000 kilometers that connects countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa. Another example of investment in fiber optic network is Google’s 9,000 kilometer long fiber optic cable that connects the U.S. and Japan.