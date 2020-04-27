Metallic Gasket Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Gaskets are essentially used to fill the void between two coupling surfaces to avoid leakage or wastage of fluids or gas. They also help maintain a sustained pressure and avoid contamination from external environmental conditions. A gasket is designed on the basis of its end-use application and coupling type. Over a period of time, technological advancements have rendered metallic gaskets safer and more effective in terms of operation. Gaskets also find other applications such as anti-vibration and mounting. The increasing use of lightweight materials in automotive vehicles to curb their weight has boosted the demand for high-quality metallic gaskets which are fabricated from one or a combination of metals to achieve their desired shape and size. Metallic gaskets are ideal for high-pressure and high-temperature applications and require a high bolt load to seal. Another important parameter is their need for resistance against media and temperature within the range of the given application. Metallic gaskets are widely used in the manufacturing industry, particularly in valves, to create and retain a static seal between two flanges.

The growing emphasis on improving the efficiency of engineering equipment is fuelling the demand for metallic gaskets. Leakages in industrial equipment lead to significant losses in terms of material and labor as well as additional repairing costs. In case of industries, leakages result in significant downtime, adversely affecting the overall operation. Based on type, spiral wound, double-jacketed metal, solid metal, corrugated metal, and ring type joint are some of the prominent metallic gaskets used in industrial and related applications. They find application in heat exchangers, compressors, condensers, valves, pumps, and turbines. Spiral wound gaskets are manufactured via the spiral winding of a pre-formed metal strip and filler on the circumference of metal winding mandrels. The inner and outer diameter of a spiral wound gasket is strengthened with the help of several plies of metal without the use of fillers. This provides better compression and higher stability to the gasket. In double-jacketed gaskets, the filler material is enclosed by a two-piece metal jacket which covers its inner as well exterior diameters. Designed for high temperature applications, double-jacketed gaskets can withstand temperatures as high as 1650 degree Fahrenheit encountered in boilers , heat exchangers, and related applications.

With rapid industrialization in emerging economies, the metallic gasket market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. There has been a considerable rise in the number of manufacturing plants, machineries, and various other mechanical instruments which use metallic gaskets. However, their complex manufacturing processes, intricate shapes, altering designs, and limited material applicability are the key challenges limiting the metallic gasket market.

Key players in the metallic gasket market include Dana Holding Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Smiths Group PLC, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg, Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation, Datwyler Holding Inc., and Victor Gaskets India Limited.