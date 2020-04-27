Music Publishing market by Type, Stage, End-User

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Music Publishing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 116 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Music Publishing market, Music publishing involves music recording, merchandizing, publishing, and distributing musical content. To publish the musical content, music publisher requires a copyright of the song along with fee, which is commonly known as royalty.

This report studies the Music Publishing Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Music Publishing market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Music Publishing: Music Publishing Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

Music publishing involves the acquisition of rights to, and licensing of, musical compositions (as opposed to recordings) from songwriters, composers or other rights holders. Music publishing revenues are derived from five main royalty sources: Mechanical, Performance, Synchronization, Digital and Other.In addition, music publishing includes other responsibilities, such as acquiring songs, administering copyrights, exploiting the artistic material, and protecting copyrights.

The music publishing business is also highly competitive. The top three music publishers collectively accounted for 50% of the market. QYResarch observes that Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, and BMG Rights Management are still essentially the largest participants in this market. Of the major players of Music Publishing, Universal Music Group maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Universal Music Group accounted for 22.47 % of the Global Music Publishing revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.72 %, 13.21 % and 11.97 % including Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and BMG Rights Management. However, after the acquisition of SONGS Music Publishing with around $ 150 Million on December 2017, Kobalt Music will occupy larger global market share. There are many mid-sized and smaller players in the industry that represent the balance of the market, including many individual songwriters who publish their own works.

On the whole the music publishing market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to be moderate growth over the next years. The North America, Europe and Japan market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Latin America and Middle East and Africa markets. Over the past year, the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions have shown huge potential for growth.

According to this study, over the next five years the Music Publishing market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6550 million by 2024, from US$ 4330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Music Publishing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Music Publishing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Music Publishing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Performance

Digital

Mechanical

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Commonweal

Other

This repo0.rt also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Universal Music Group

Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Warner Music Group

BMG Rights Management

Kobalt Music

SONGS Music Publishing

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

