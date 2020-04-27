Nanoencapsulated Food Additives Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the Global Nanoencapsulated Food Additives market.

Global Nanoencapsulated Food Additives Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region

Scope of the Report:

Nanoencapsulation of food ingredients is one of the important applications of food nanotechnology. Nanoencapsulated food additives can enhance the bio-availability and nutritional value of food, delivery nutraceuticals for therapeutic and other disease prevention effects.

Nutrients that can be targeted for nanoencapsulation are typically those that are less soluble in water such as vitamins and antioxidants include carotenoids, omega-3 fatty acids, green tea polyphenols, curcumin, coenzyme Q10, and quercetin.

The worldwide market for Nanoencapsulated Food Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Nanoencapsulated Food Additives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cargill

Lycored

DSM

Symrise

Firmeinch

Balchem Corporation

FMC

