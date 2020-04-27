Neuromodulation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Our latest research report entitled Neuromodulation Market (by technology (deep brain, spinal cord, gastric, sacral, vagus nerve stimulation), application (chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremor, gastroparesis, OCD, refractory epilepsy, TRD, urinary fecal incontinence)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Neuromodulation. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Neuromodulation cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Neuromodulation growth factors.

The forecast Neuromodulation Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Neuromodulation on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global neuromodulation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Neuromodulation includes treatments that involve stimulation or administration of medications directly to the body’s nervous system for therapeutic purposes. The target cells for stimulation include nerves in the central and peripheral nervous systems, the autonomic nervous system, and the deep cell nuclei of the brain, resulting in the modulation of their activity.

Neuromodulation includes several modalities and is a cross-disciplinary approach to pain control and neurologic dysfunction. Neuromodulation can be used to treat movement disorders, spasticity, and epilepsy, as well as pain syndromes. Devices are implanted which can either include drug delivery pumps or neural stimulators. The most common type is spinal cord stimulation, which is used for back or lower extremity pain. Spinal cord stimulation involves electrical stimulation of the spinal cord to interrupt pain signals from the spinal cord to the brain, and to trade a painful sensation with a more pleasant tingling sensation.

The technology has been present since the 1960s and in the past decade has become highly effective in the treatment of pain. In addition to chronic pain relief, other neuromodulation treatments now used include deep brain stimulation for essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, epilepsy and disorders such as depression, obsessive compulsive disorder and Tourette syndrome; sacral nerve stimulation for pelvic disorders and incontinence; gastric and colonic stimulation for gastrointestinal disorders such as dysmotility or obesity; vagus nerve stimulation for epilepsy, obesity or depression; carotid artery stimulation for hypertension; and spinal cord stimulation for ischemic disease such as angina and peripheral vascular disease.

Rise in the base of geriatric population, increasing number of patients with neurological disorders, strong product pipeline with various innovations, increasing number of target applications, and increasing demand from emerging countries are the primary driving factors contributing for the growth of this market. Neuromodulation is reversible and adjustable, in which physicians can on-invasively manage the electrical parameters with a programmer to effectively control disease symptoms. However, there are certain factors which could hamper the growth of this market, includes unfavorable reimbursement scenario and lack of a sufficient number of trained professionals to treat disorders.

Market Segmentation by Technology and Application

The report on global neuromodulation market covers segments such as technology and application. On the basis of technology, the global neuromodulation market is categorized into deep brain stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, gastric stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and others. On the basis of application, the global neuromodulation market is categorized into chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremor, gastroparesis, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), refractory epilepsy, treatment-resistant depression (TRD), urinary fecal incontinence and other applications.

Competitive Landscape Medtronic

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global neuromodulation market such as, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics, Cochlear Ltd., Advanced Bionics, Sonova Group, Nevro Corporation, Neuronetics, Inc. and Greatbatch.

