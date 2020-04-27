Orris Oil Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2017 – 2025

Orris oil is extracted from the irises roots particularly called as (Iris germanica) which is a type of volatile oil. Orris oil is also called as ‘orris root butter’ or ‘butter of iris’ which has a flowery and heavy fragrance. Orris oil is extracted by steam distillation method of orris roots which is further used for industrial purposes. Orris oil appears as a pale yellow color oil with tempting and floral fragrance which is mostly used for the production of perfumes and lotions. Orris oil contains various essential ingredients such as isoflavones, menthyl myristate, irilone irigenin, beta-amyrin, beta-sitosterol, irone, iridin and other compounds. Orris oil possesses various properties such as anti-inflammatory, anti-depressant, antibacterial, antifungal, and skin-care. Orris oil is used as a flavoring agent. Orris oil is an essential ingredient for the production of perfumes and personal care products. Orris oil is widely used as a flavoring agent in food products such as gelatin, candies and soft drinks. Orris oil helps in lowering the chances of sinus infections, renal calculi, and rheumatism. Orris oil is used for treating cough and diarrhea.

Global Orris Oil: Market Segmentation

The global orris oil market is segmented on the basis of end user, application, and region. The global orris oil market is segmented on the basis of end users such as cosmetic industries, food services, and others. The global orris oil market is segmented on the basis of application such as cosmetics, food products, perfumes, personal care products and others. Orris oil is widely used in fragrance and perfume industry as a component to impart aroma in products such as lotions and perfumes, soaps, and other personal care products. Orris oil is blended with jasmine, rose, lavender, vetiver, sandalwood, cedar, tuberose, and others for the production of perfumes and other personal care products. Orris oil is also used for the preparation of aromatic-based products such as room fresheners, scented candles, incense sticks, exotic perfumes, and soaping baths. Hence, the global orris oil market is expected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Orris Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global orris oil market is segmented into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the dominant region in global orris oil market. Growing demand for orris oil-related products as a result of increasing usage of orris oil in various industries, has strengthened the growth of global orris oil market and hence is projected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Orris Oil Market: Growth Drivers

The global orris oil market major driving factors are increasing demand for orris oil in cosmetics industry for production of skincare products coupled with rising number of orris oil-based perfumes and personal care products are expected to represent a significant growth of the global orris oil market over the forecast period. Many manufacturers are using orris oil in various personal care products globally. Orris oil is used as one of the flavoring agent for food and beverages. Orris oil helps in balancing hormones and treating urinary inflammations. Orris oil helps in curing bronchitis and edema. Orris oil also helps in treating stress, anxiety, depression and mental fatigue along with treating liver diseases and skin related problems. Manufacturers use orris oil’s ethyl and methyl esters which is obtained from meristic acid for preparing violet perfume related cosmetic products. Hence, the global orris oil market is expected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Orris Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global orris oil market include Ungarner & Company, Rakish Sandal Industries, Essential Oil Bulk, Scatters Oils, Eden Botanicals, Hermitage Oils, and others.