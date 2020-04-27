Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Research, Major Manufacturers, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2025

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the global passive fire protection coatings market is projected to reach 4.81 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of 2.74 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Passive fire protection coatings, as the name suggests is a layer which can keep the industrial apparatuses safe from fire outbreaks and can prevent the high-intensity damage. However, these coatings do not guarantee to prevent blowout of fire completely. Passive fire protection coatings help in pacifying the sudden mishaps. This is one of the characteristics which is booming the passive fire protection coatings in various industries.

Rising number of fire incidents and stringent government regulations regarding fir safety standards are potential drivers for the global passive fire protection coatings market. Apart from this, availability of cheaper solutions and lack of awareness among the population could affect the growth rate of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Akzo Nobel PPG Industries The Sherwin Williams Company Promat International Carboline Hempel A/S Kansai Paints Nullifire Jotun Teknos Group

