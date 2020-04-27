Passive Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Growth Rate Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2027

In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The current study reveals the market dynamics in all seven regions that are expected to positively impact the current market environment and future scenario of the passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market over the forecast period.

Report Description

Passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions consist of specially designed packaging shippers and containers that maintain a controlled temperature environment to limit exposure of the packed product to high or low temperatures during transit. Products in the passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions industry are designed according to the logistical and regulatory constraints pertaining to the transportation of perishable products via cold chain and guarantee a constant temperature irrespective of the transit mode, route or condition.

Companies in the temperature-controlled packaging solutions market offer active as well as passive solutions. For the scope of this research, we have considered only passive solutions, which include a variegated range of products such as insulated shippers, insulated containers and coolants. Manufacturers in the industry invest significantly in R&D to develop more temperature efficient and cost-effective solutions, which reap the benefits of higher acceptance (universal solutions), lower bench time, ease of use, and meet the requirement of various healthcare, F&B, and chemical industry executives. Owing to specific usage in pharmaceutical and perishable and frozen food industries, most of the prominent manufacturers in the industry are located in North America and Western Europe, which are the global hubs for healthcare and F&B companies.

In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into four sections on the basis of product type, application type, end use industry, and region. The report analyses the global passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market in terms of value (US$ Mn). The report begins with an overview of the global passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market, evaluating market performance in terms of sales revenue, followed by FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints witnessed in the global market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is also included in the report. Apart from this information, the report also includes market opportunities, pricing forecast, supply routes, list of raw material manufacturers and logistics providers catering to the passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market.

Product type assessed in the report are:

Insulated Shippers Panels and Envelopes EPS PUR VIP Other Shippers

Insulated Containers Chest Style Upright Style

Others Coolants

Application type assessed in the report are:

Frozen

Chilled

Ambient

End use industries assessed in the report are:

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Others (Chemical, Industrial, etc.)

The report further analyses the market based on various product types and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The next section of the report analyses the global passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market on the basis of application type and presents the forecast for 10 years. The report further analyses the market based on end use industry and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Following this section, the report includes analysis of the global passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market on the basis of region and presents forecasts in terms of value for the next 10 years.

Regions assessed in the report are:

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Japan

To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research is done. Data points such as regional splits and market split by product type, application type, and end use industry coupled with qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been assimilated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The report comprises forecast of the global revenue generated by the sales of passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions. FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side as well as the dynamics of the passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market. FMI not only conducts forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers recognise future opportunities as well as predictability of the market.

Another vital feature of this report is the analysis of the passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market by region, product type, application type, end use industry, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market, FMI has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market.

In the final section of the report, the passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide services in the passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market. The report contains company profiles of some of the key players in the global passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions market.

