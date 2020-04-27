Plastics Caps and Closure Market Global Industry Analysis 2025

Plastics caps and closure are basically lid for mainly bottled container large or small mouthed or for the stacked pouches or dispensers, which can be simple of flap type or any other customized type. These caps and closures are used mostly in packing FMCG and pharma products and is widely used in the liquid packaging such as syrups, shampoos etc. These caps and closures are manufactured in house by the consuming companies or is outsourced which make these caps and closures custom made according to the buyers need.

South Asian nations countries are the fastest growing region due to rising manufacturing base. India has been one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers and one of the leading exporters of generic drugs. China’s processed food market is also rising. South Asian nations are witnessing tremendous growth in consumption of FMCG products. All these is attributed huge population base and rising income.

The restraints for this market is the any prospective legislation on the uses of plastics due to its non-biodegradable nature and the same can be considered as opportunity. Opportunities are also there in acquisitions especially if any vendors want to have global footprint especially in South Asia.

The Plastic Caps & Closures Market is classified on the basis of Product Type: Screw-On Caps, Dispensing Caps and Others; By Container Type: Plastic, Glass; By Technology: Injection Molding, Compression Molding and Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band; By Raw Material: HDPE (High Density Polyethylene), LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene), PP (Polypropylene) and Other; By End-Use Sector: Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Personal & Homecare, Others.

The Plastic closure and caps market is also classified on the basis of geography viz, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa and LATAM. The Asia pacific is the fastest growing region and is slated to become the largest market for these caps. Dispensing caps are growing in popularity especially for liquid material and especially the snapping tops as these are more user friendly and convenient to handle.

The market is highly disorganized and there are many regional specific players meeting the clients need. The technology by which it is manufactured is not very complex (Polymer extrusion) and thus has helped many micro and mini players has grown especially in South Asian countries. In these countries there are also a large number of small-scale manufacturers of foods and pharmaceuticals and which mainly rely on these vendors for their requirements.

Some of the key vendors in the Plastic Caps & Closures Market are: Berry Global, Inc., Aptar Group Inc., Evergreen Packaging Inc., Global Closure Systems, Silgan Holdings Inc., BERICAP GmBh & Co. KG, Coral Products, RPC Group, O Berk Company LLC.

