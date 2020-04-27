Pleural Biopsy Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2028

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Pleural Biopsy Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” worldwide.

Use of novel monitoring techniques

Higher mortality from pulmonary disorders such as lung cancer, COPD, TB and others is increase global disease burden on healthcare providers. The primary reason behind the increased mortality rate is limited diagnostic yield of testing modalities available for lung cancer disorders. According to NIH, there were 155,870 deaths are due to lung and bronchus cancer which is ~26% of the total cancer deaths. Based on 2012-2014 data, there are around 6.4% of the total population is at risk of lung and bronchus cancer and survival statics for lung and bronchus cancer is around 18% of the total diagnosed patients. Pleural biopsy procedure are performed to diagnose malignancy and other indication.

Pleural biopsy aims to determine different conditions particularly in the respiratory system. This is done with special biopsy needles. Pleural biopsy is done to detect infection, cancer and other conditions. Pleural biopsy is recommended for diagnosis of infectious etiologies such as malignant disease, tuberculosis and connective tissue disorder, such as rheumatoid disease and others. The pleural biopsy procedure involves creation of incision through the rib and introduction of the biopsy needle.

Lower diagnostic yield of closed pleural biopsy Technique

Closed pleural biopsy is widely performed as it provider large amount sample of pleural tissues than other biopsy technique. The collection large amount of sample increase the diagnostic yield of pleural biopsy. Closed pleural biopsy is a minimally invasive procedure which performed using Abrams or Cope needles. However, lower diagnostic yield of closed pleural biopsy techniques, and certain complication such as Site pain Vasovagal reaction, Hemothorax associated with these technique has curb the adoption of closed pleural biopsy technique. Lower yield diagnostic procedures failing to perform in the market. This has increased the opportunity for other biopsy procedures. As a result, other efficient biopsy techniques are rolling into the market with higher diagnostic yield.

Pleural Biopsy Market Assessment by Test Type

Use of novel monitoring techniques driving market growth

Factors such as increasing prevalence of lung diseases and infection are driving the growth of the pleural biopsy market. Shift towards minimally invasive surgeries and increasing geriatric population are major factors that drive the growth of the pleural biopsy market. Rising public awareness and rapid technological advancements are other factors that drive the growth of the pleural biopsy market. Major restraint in the pleural biopsy market is the high-end cost of advanced biopsy procedures and devices. The lack public awareness and lack of knowledge with clinical issues in emerging markets also act as restraints in the pleural biopsy market. Availability of private & government funds for research and development to develop better diagnosis is anticipated to further fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Higher Diagnostic Yield of Plural Biopsy in Malignancy

Thoracoscopic biopsy procedures are getting popularity in the market owing to higher diagnostic yield over other techniques. Thoracoscopic biopsy is done with the help of an endoscope. An endoscope lets the healthcare provider see in pleura and take a piece of tissue. Open pleural biopsy method is used if a sample from needle biopsy is too small to perform diagnosis. An incision in the skin is made to access the lung and the piece of pleura is removed. Other image guided biopsy procedures such as Ultrasound-guided biopsy, CT-guided biopsy also have higher diagnostic yield of more than 80%. CT has been commercially used as gold standard for cross-sectional imaging of the pleura and pleural space.

Popularity of Outpatient Centre

Pleural biopsies are gaining popularity as outpatient procedure as it is minimally invasive type of technique which requires lesser dose of general anesthesia. Image guided pleural biopsy techniques are anticipate to gain maximum revenue share due its rapid turnaround time and high diagnostic yield. Hospital associate outpatient centres are focusing on performing same day procedure. This has increased the total number of biopsy procedures performed and reduced the cost burden of hospital stay and other costs associated with inpatient procedures.

Regional Market Outlook

In terms of geography, the pleural biopsy market has been divided into seven regions including North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for pleural biopsy due to growing ageing population, increasing demand for non-invasive procedures, technological advancements, and research & developments. Western Europe is second large market for pleural biopsy, where Germany, France, and the U.K. are fast-growing countries in the region. The APEJ pleural biopsy market is expected to be the most promising market for players over the forecast period, owing to factors such as developing healthcare facilities, infrastructure and increasing awareness among physicians about new technologies.

Competition Outlook

Some of the service providers identified in the global Pleural Biopsy Market are The University of Chicago Medical Center, Guy’s and St Thomas, Loyola University Medical Education Network, University of Rochester Medical Center Rochester, The Johns Hopkins University. Some of the manufacturers of pleural biopsy devices include, Olympus Corporation, Boston scientific corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Cardinal Health, Inc., among others.

Key data points covered in report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Pleural Biopsy Market by test type, end user and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by test type, end user and country segments

Pleural Biopsy Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Number of pleural biopsy procedures performed at regional level

Regional level average cost of pleural biopsy procedures

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Pleural Biopsy Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Organ Function Assays Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of testing, cost of test, specificity and sensitivity of test kits

Strategies for key players and product offerings, Channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

Market Segmentation

Market by Test Type

Needle biopsy

Thoracoscopic biopsy

Open biopsy

Market by Indication

Malignancy

Granulomatous

Lupus

Market by End user

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Cancer Research Institutes

Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

The market sizing of Organ Function Assays will be done by adoption data triangulation approach. Demand side approach will be followed to assess the actual market size of organ function assays. Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product and service offerings, equipment installed base in end use facilities, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies. Additionally, per capita consumption of kits, reagents and consumables among end users is tracked at a granular level to obtain the most accurate information. Each piece of information is eventually analysed during the entire research project which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side respondents such as laboratory managers, procurement managers, research supervisors at academic and research institutes, as well as key opinion leaders in addition to supply-side respondents such as equipment and reagent manufacturers, custom solution and service providers who provide valuable insights on trends, research application of products and technologies, purchasing patterns, services offered and associated pricing.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

