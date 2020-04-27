Point-to-Point Encryption Payment Market – Evolving Technology Trends and Industry SWOT Analysis by Top Companies | 2026 Global Forecast

Due to emergence of new payment technologies, chances of new security threats such as data breaches in the form of ransomware attacks and hacking are increasing. In order to overcome these issues, enterprises are continually looking for a payment landscape that constantly evolves. Point-to-point encryption (P2PE) is a security standard established by the PCI Security Standards Council to provide a payment security solution.

Point-to-point encryption immediately converts the payment card (credit or debit card) information into an illegible code. When the card is first swiped, the data gets securely transferred to the payment processor before it can be decrypted and processed. This prevents hacking or fraud. It reduces the risk of theft of the customer’s data and allied costs.

The point-to-point encryption standard illustrates the requirements for a solution to be accepted as a payment card industry (PCI) compliant. A point-to-point encryption solution is a combination of hardware, software, applications, and processes. The provider of the point-to-point encryption payment solution must adhere to the PCI standards and get the solutions audited and validated from the PCI so as to assure enterprises that the data is secured.

Deployment of a PCI-listed point-to-point encryption solution involves more complexities and costs for encryption service providers. Hence, PCI has introduced NESA i.e. Non-listed Encryption Solutions Assessment, presenting a different approach to solution providers looking for PCI point-to-point encryption validation.

NESA helps card brands and enterprises evaluate encryption solutions that do not wholly comply the PCI point-to-point encryption standard. Firms can decide whether to go with non-validated point-to-point encryption solutions or validated ones to secure their system as the implementation of a PCI point-to-point encryption solution is voluntary.

Increasing adoption of digital payment modes, rising requirement for adherence to PCI guidelines, and growing fraudulent activities on e-commerce are driving the point-to-point encryption payment market. On the other hand, lack of trust in online banking would restrain the oint-to-point encryption payment market during the forecast period.