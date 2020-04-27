Polymer Solar Cells Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global demand for energy is expected to rise rapidly in coming years. Demand for fossil fuels is declining across the globe, as these fuels lead to concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Thus, development of sustainable, renewable, and environmentally-friendly energy sources is one of the major challenges facing the world. Photovoltaic (PV) is one of the trending renewable energy technologies around the globe. It helps converts solar energy into electricity through the usage of solar cells. Solar cells are made of crystalline silicon and other rare earth elements such as germanium, arsenic, gallium, and cadmium. Demand for PV integrated devices and solar panels is rising at the rate of approximately 40% per year. This trend is anticipated to increase further in the next few years. Governments across the regions are offering special grants and conducting implementation programs to encourage the usage of the PV technology.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24911

Polymer solar cell are physically flexible in nature and they are made from solar cells having repeating structural configuration of large PV array. Polymer solar cell produces electrical energy from solar energy through the photovoltaic effect. Polymer solar cell is also known as organic solar cell, which is a thin film solar cell that works on the photo-induced electron transfer mechanism. Various types of polymer solar cells such as dye-sensitized solar cell, double layered polymer cells, and bulk heterojunction cells are available in the market. Highly purified and refined crystalline silicon is used in the manufacturing of highly efficient polymer solar cells which make it an expensive process and raises the overall cost of the panels. The material used for the manufacture of polymer solar PV cells is expensive. It is the same material that is used in the manufacture of computer chips and integrated circuits.

Demand to generate other alternate technologies has been increasing due to the high manufacturing cost and complex production process of polymer solar cells. Polymer solar cells offer various advantages vis-à-vis crystalline silicon solar PV cells. Polymer solar PV cells are disposable, light in weight, and easy to fabricate. They have low environmental impact and offers high level of customization at the molecular level. Polymer solar PV cells are also employed in a large number of applications compared to crystalline silicon PV cells. Polymer solar PV cells are flexible; thus, these can be applied in windows, walls, flexible electronics, clothes, and other wearables.

For More Industrial Insights Get Customized Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=24911

Key players operating in the global polymer solar cells market include Trina Solar Limited, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Solar World AG, Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd, Alps Technology Inc, Suniva Inc, Pionis Energy Technologies LLC, Borg Inc., and Itek Energy.