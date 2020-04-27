Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Market

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of the most widely used plastics in the world which is produced by polymerizing vinyl chloride monomers. Various properties of PVC like abrasion resistance, light weight, good mechanical strength, and toughness enable its wide use in construction, automotive, packaging, and electrical industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Group

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd

Solvay S.A.

Axiall Corporation

Mexichem S.A.B.

KEM one

Vinnolit Gmbh & Co. Kg

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

The global Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride

Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical

Footwear

Packaging

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC)

1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.3 Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride

1.3 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electrical

1.3.5 Footwear

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production (2014-2025)

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Business

7.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.1.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Formosa Plastics Group

7.2.1 Formosa Plastics Group Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Formosa Plastics Group Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

7.3.1 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd

7.4.1 Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Solvay S.A.

7.5.1 Solvay S.A. Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Solvay S.A. Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Axiall Corporation

7.6.1 Axiall Corporation Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Axiall Corporation Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mexichem S.A.B.

7.7.1 Mexichem S.A.B. Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mexichem S.A.B. Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 KEM one

7.8.1 KEM one Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 KEM one Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Vinnolit Gmbh & Co. Kg

7.9.1 Vinnolit Gmbh & Co. Kg Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Vinnolit Gmbh & Co. Kg Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.10.1 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

