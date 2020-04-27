Pomegranate Husk Extract Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2017 – 2025

Pomegranate, whose scientific name is Punica granatum is a small sized fruit-bearing deciduous shrub. The pomegranate tree is indigenous from the Himalayas in the northern India to Iran and has been cultivated since ancient times all over the regions of Africa, Asia, and Europe. The fruits that the Pomegranate tree bears are classified as berries. The fruit contains within itself numerous edible seeds which are called arils. People can consume these arils, either raw or processed into pomegranate juice. Normally, we eat the red tangy seeds of the pomegranate fruit to reap its benefits while discarding its rough inedible skin. However, there are abundant benefits that we can acquire from the pomegranate husk as well. The pomegranate husk extract is an essential source of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, folic acid, proteins, potassium , fiber and others. This makes the pomegranate husk extract extremely popular amongst the end use consumers which can gain the manifold profits of this B2B as well as B2C product through various applications.

Segmentation

The pomegranate husk market can be segmented on the basis of form and application. On the basis of form, the pomegranate husk extract market can be segmented into powder, solid, paste, liquid concentrate as well as gel form. On the basis of application, the pomegranate husk extract market can be segmented into cosmetics dietary supplements, food & beverages, nutraceuticals and others.

Global market drivers and trends

On the backdrop of the increasing health concerns and the trend amongst the population to shift towards a much fitter lifestyle, the pomegranate husk extract market is seen to be advancing significantly forward. The pomegranate leaf extract has numerous medicinal advantages such as it possesses anti-oxidant, anti-tumor as well as anti-viral properties. Moreover, the pomegranate husk extract has proven to be very effective in maintaining a healthy blood circulation, strengthening immunity, and dealing with heart-related problems, stomach disorders, cancer, anemia, diabetes, dental conditions, osteoarthritis and much more. Furthermore, the pomegranate husk extract is been extensively used as an ingredient in face packs, creams and gels to clear up the skin, reduce inflammation, hydrate the skin, act effectively on pimples, rashes and acne, protect the skin from pollutants and other environmental toxins, remove dead skin , act as sun-blocking agents and much more. The pomegranate husk extract is also trending amongst people to be used as an ingredient in shampoos to deal with hair loss and prevent dandruff.

Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is the key region for the pomegranate leaf extract market because of the dynamic growth of the organic products market in the region. Increasing awareness of alternative medicines and the shifting of focus from the usage of antibiotics to deal with health issues has also created impact in the North America and Europe. In near future, this region will create a healthy demand for the pomegranate leaf extract products.

Key Players

Some of the players who are globally driving the pomegranate extract market are Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Hunan Yuanhang Biology Technology Co.,Ltd, Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp, Nutribotanica, Niagro , SV agrofood and others.

