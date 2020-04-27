Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market By Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Share, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Portable Butane Gas Cartridge volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Butane Gas Cartridge market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Taeyang Corporation

Maxsun

Marina Corporation

Onezone Gas

Coleman

Kampa

GoSystem

Balkan Gasovi

Iwatani

Ultracare Products

Aspire Industries

Gasmate

Zhejiang Jinyu

Suzhou Xingda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Below 220g/Unit

220-250 g/Unit

Above 250 g/Unit

Segment by Application

Medical

Stoves

Food & Beverage

Commercial

Others

Table of Contents

1 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Butane Gas Cartridge

1.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Below 220g/Unit

1.2.3 220-250 g/Unit

1.2.4 Above 250 g/Unit

1.3 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Segment by Application

1.3.1 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Stoves

1.3.4 Food & Beverage

1.3.5 Commercial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Size

1.5.1 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production

3.4.1 North America Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production

3.5.1 Europe Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Business

7.1 Taeyang Corporation

7.1.1 Taeyang Corporation Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Taeyang Corporation Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Maxsun

7.2.1 Maxsun Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Maxsun Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Marina Corporation

7.3.1 Marina Corporation Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Marina Corporation Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Onezone Gas

7.4.1 Onezone Gas Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Onezone Gas Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Coleman

7.5.1 Coleman Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Coleman Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Kampa

7.6.1 Kampa Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Kampa Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 GoSystem

7.7.1 GoSystem Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 GoSystem Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Balkan Gasovi

7.8.1 Balkan Gasovi Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Balkan Gasovi Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Iwatani

7.9.1 Iwatani Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Iwatani Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ultracare Products

7.10.1 Ultracare Products Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ultracare Products Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Aspire Industries

7.12 Gasmate

7.13 Zhejiang Jinyu

7.14 Suzhou Xingda

8 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Portable Butane Gas Cartridge

8.4 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Distributors List

9.3 Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Market Forecast

11.1 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Portable Butane Gas Cartridge Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

