Power Semiconductor Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Power Semiconductor Market (by material (silicon carbide, silicon/ germanium and gallium nitride), component (IGBT, diode, power MOSFET, thyristors and rectifiers), end-use (telecommunication, aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, industrial)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Power Semiconductor. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Power Semiconductor cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Power Semiconductor growth factors.

The forecast Power Semiconductor Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Power Semiconductor on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global power semiconductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

New safety features in automotive industry have increased the power consumption and also use of non-conventional sources of energy such as tidal, wind are driving the growth of power semiconductor market. Additionally, increase in the popularity of electric vehicles and plug-in electric vehicles accounted for significant growth in the market. However, limited technological advancement in the field of power semiconductor has restrained the growth of the market. Moreover, limited technological advancement in the field of power semiconductors is providing huge opportunities for the key players in the power semiconductor market.

Market Segmentation by Material, Component and End-Use

The report on global power semiconductor market covers segments such as material, component and end-use. The material segments include silicon carbide (SIC), silicon/ germanium and gallium nitride (GAN).On the basis of component the global power semiconductor market is categorized into IGBT, diode, power MOSFET, thyristors and rectifiers. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use the power semiconductor market is segmented as telecommunication, aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global power semiconductor market such as, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric Group, ST Microelectronics N.V, Texas Instruments, Toshiba Corporation, Semikron International GmbH, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom limited, and Renesas electronic Co.

