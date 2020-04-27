Public transport and Railways Market Advance Technology 2019 | SMRT, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, SBS Transit, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), MRT Corp

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Public transport and Railways Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Public transport is a shared passenger-transport service which is available for use by the general public, as distinct from modes such as taxicab, carpooling, or hired buses, which are not shared by strangers without private arrangement.



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Public transport and Railways in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Government and regulatory bodies are striving for the furtherance of the transport infrastructure systems, as it replicates the development of the economy. The restraints of the railway management system market include operational efficiency & increasing congestion, high initial cost of deployment & capacity, and lack of ICT infrastructure & interoperability.

The rail traffic management system is expected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, due to the rise in installations of intelligent signaling solutions and demand for real-time train planning & route scheduling. In addition to that, traffic analytics solutions provide information for planning and forecasting for improved and advanced traffic management. The solution helps railway operators determine the future trends and patterns of transportation.

With regards to the geographic analysis, Europe is expected to benefit from its technological advancements, large number of smart devices, strong government regulations, followed by high usage of big data analytics, and predictive and sensor analytics across the railways industry.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to lead the railway management system market, by region, between 2016 and 2021. The growth can be attributed to the global competition, increasing penetration of smart devices, connected machines, and increasing investment in smart cities.

The worldwide market for Public transport and Railways is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.6% over the next five years, will reach 76000 million US$ in 2023, from 33500 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SMRT

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad

SBS Transit

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB)

MRT Corp



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bus

Heavy Rail

Light Rail

Trolley Cars

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Perconal

Company



There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Public transport and Railways market.

Chapter 1, to describe Public transport and Railways Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Public transport and Railways, with sales, revenue, and price of Public transport and Railways, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Public transport and Railways, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Public transport and Railways market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Public transport and Railways sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

