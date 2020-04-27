Report Explores the Global Personal Cooling Device Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Personal Cooling Device Market (by product type (personal air conditioner/ desk fans, handheld cooling device), technology (ambient air), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Personal Cooling Device. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Personal Cooling Device cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Personal Cooling Device growth factors.

The forecast Personal Cooling Device Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Personal Cooling Device on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global personal cooling device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Energy efficiency of personal cooling devices are driving the growth of the market. Additionally, high affordability of such products due to their lower price is the factor driving the growth of the personal cooling devi8ce market. Companies such as Ambient Therapeutics Inc. has developed TEC based personal cooling device for relief from joint pains, mosquito bites, and hot flashes. However, use of HVAC system as a replacement for personal cooling is the factor restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, mobility and user friendliness of the products are providing wide applications of personal cooling device market over the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation by Product Type and Technology

The report on global personal cooling device market covers segments such as product type and technology. The product type segments include personal air conditioner/ desk fans and handheld cooling device. On the basis of technology segment include ambient air.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global personal cooling device market such as, Honeywell International, Evapolar Ltd, Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Ltd, Holmes Ltd, Laird PLC, Ambient Therapeutics, Lakeland Limited., Design Go Ltd., Genexus LLC, and Havells India Ltd.

