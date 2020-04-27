Rice Starch Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2017 – 2025

Rice starch is categorized by small granules which occurs in the range of 2-8 µm that is much smaller as compared with other tubers, cereals and roots, such as potato and corn. Rice starch is a very fine grained and tasteless powder which is manufactured by processing raw rice. Rice starch also provides creamy textures and serves as a natural fat replacer. Rice starches are widely used in food industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and cosmetic industry. Rice starch is used in preparation of products such as pharmaceutical medicines, processed food mixes and jarred baby foods. Modified rice starch is one of the popular vegan substitute for traditional powdered gelatin. Rice starch adds a smooth, creamy texture to various prepared foods such as sauces and soups. Rice starch extraction produces a large quantity of protein and fiber residue.

Global Rice Starch: Market Segmentation

The global rice starch market is segmented on the basis of grade, application, and region type. Market segment as per grade, it is segmented on the basis of its grade such as food grade, cosmetic grade, and pharmaceutical grade. Among these grade segment food grade segment is expected to contribute more that 50% market share and expected to grow at higher space. Among these, food grade segment is expected to fuel the rice starch market over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care products, food and beverages, and others. The food and beverage is sub segmented into baked goods & bakery fillings, confectionery, dairy fruit preparation, and dairy based products. In cosmetic industry, rice starch cosmetic grade is used widely on a large scale by the manufacturers for making cosmetics and personal care products. Hence, the global Rice starch market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Rice Starch Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Rice starch industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Asia Pacific has developed as the most dominant region in global Rice starch market followed by Europe and North America. Increasing usage of variety of rice starch grade products in various applications worldwide has strengthened the growth of global Rice starch market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Rice Starch Market: Growth Drivers

The global rice starch market driving factors are increasing demand for rice starch in various cosmetics and personal care products along with food and beverage industry are some of the important driving factors for the growth of the market. Major driver behind increasing demand of rice starch in current market scenario is due to its various grades which are mostly used in applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care products and others. Nowadays consumers are mostly influenced towards that product which has natural quality, organic in nature and also good for their health, due to which it has higher demand among growing economies of world. On the other side as per the current market trend, rice starch powder is trending in market because of its wide application in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food and beverage products.

Global Rice Starch Market: Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Rice starch market includes Beneo, Ingredion, Bangkok Starch Industrial Co., Ltd., Thai Flour Industry Co., Ltd, AGRANA, WFM Wholesome Foods, Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co., Ltd., and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global Rice starch market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global rice starch market till 2027.

