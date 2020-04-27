Seafreight Forwarding Market Competitive Analysis to 2023: Nippon Express, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson, CEVA Logistics, DSV, Expeditors, GEODIS, Panalpina and UPS Supply Chain Solutions

To thrive in the global market place, choosing a global market research report which includes market analysis based on regional and global level is imperative. This global Seafreight Forwarding market report is generated by a team of multilingual researchers who are skilled at different languages and hence perform market research internationally. These teams along with project managers serve the clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

Seafreight forwarders, also known as non-vessel operating common carriers, are intermediary agents that arrange shipments for industries from manufacturers to the final point of distribution. They have long-term contracts with shipping line carriers for the movement of cargo. This enables them to offer secure movement of cargo at low rates. They act as supply chain experts, and their services include commercial invoicing, declaration of shipper’s export, packaging, documentation, warehousing, and distribution at a destination.

Some Of the Key Players in Seafreight Forwarding Market Are:

Nippon Express, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson, CEVA Logistics, DSV – Global Transport and Logistics, Expeditors, GEODIS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, DACHSER, Dimerco Express Group, Hitachi Transport System, Kerry Logistics, LOGWIN AG, Nippon Express, NNR Global Logistics, Panalpina, Pantos Logistics, Pilot Freight Services, Bolloré Logistics, Toll Brothers, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Sinotrans Guangdong Co,Ltd. and CJ Korea Express

This report focuses on the Seafreight Forwarding in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

APAC is the largest and strongest growing market for steel products globally.

Market Segment by Type: Seafreight Forwarding

Packaging

Documentation

Transportation and Warehousing

VAS (Value-Added Services)

Other

Market Segment by Applications: Seafreight Forwarding

Domestic

International

Major Table of Contents: Seafreight Forwarding Market

1 Seafreight Forwarding Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Seafreight Forwarding Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Seafreight Forwarding Market Size by Regions

5 North America Seafreight Forwarding Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Seafreight Forwarding Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Seafreight Forwarding Revenue by Countries

8 South America Seafreight Forwarding Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Seafreight Forwarding by Countries

10 Global Seafreight Forwarding Market Segment by Type

11 Global Seafreight Forwarding Market Segment by Application

12 Global Seafreight Forwarding Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Key points to focus in the report

Key trends in the market place

Major players and brands

Drivers and restrains of the market

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2023.

