Sec-Butyl Alcohol Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global sec-Butyl Alcohol Market

sec-Butyl Alcohol is used as a raw material for lube additives (anti-wear agents) and as a coupling agent in water-reducible coatings, industrial cleaning formulations and paint removers.

SBA can also be used as an intermediate in the manufacturing of various surfactants, hydraulic fluids, pesticides, mining chemicals and adhesives.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Maruzen Petrochemical

ExxonMobil Chemical

Zhonglan Industry Co

Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Group

Zhejiang Realsun Chemical

ChemChina Petrochemical Corporation

Zhejiang Xinhua CHEMICAL

The global sec-Butyl Alcohol market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on sec-Butyl Alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall sec-Butyl Alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Purity

Low Purity

Segment by Application

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Production

Others

