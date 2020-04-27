Self-driving Cars| 2019 Reviews of the Most Popular Market Such As- Toyota, BMW, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Audi

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Self-driving Cars Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Automatic/Self Driving Car is a vehicle that is capable of sensing its environment and navigating without human input. Autonomous vehicles feel their surroundings with such techniques as radar, lidar, GPS, Odometry, and computer vision. Advanced control systems interpret sensory information to identify appropriate navigation paths, as well as obstacles and relevant signage.



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Self-driving Cars in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, the self-driving car has not yet entered in the commercial production, and in short time, the production volume will dont have great improvement; in 2025, the total production is about 100 K Unit, and USA will be the largest production region, because the USAs law has more compatible than other region and the government support the self-driving cars than other regions.

The future of the self-driving cars depends on the technology and downstream customers acceptance and the sales price; Currently, for the technology, the technology is far from mature and has some accidents; for the acceptance, the consumers can not accept that the hands leave from the steering wheel, for the price, the price is far from acceptance of ordinary consumer due the high price of radar.

The self-driving car can be divided into the passenger car and commercial car, in the application, it can be divided into the home use and commercial use; in the commercial use, it mainly means logistics, for the home use, it has great relationship with the carnet;

In our opinion, when the price and technology problems have been solved, the self-driving car will have great improvement and the accident and death toll will have great decrease.

The worldwide market for Self-driving Cars is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toyota

BMW

Volvo

Mercedes-Benz

Audi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

Commercial USD



There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Self-driving Cars market.

Chapter 1, to describe Self-driving Cars Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Self-driving Cars, with sales, revenue, and price of Self-driving Cars, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Self-driving Cars, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Self-driving Cars market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Self-driving Cars sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

