SLAM Robots Market Research 2018-2023: Global Industry Top Players (Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna and Mobile Industrial Robots)
Simultaneous localization and mapping, or SLAM for short, is the process of creating a map using a robot or unmanned vehicle that navigates that environment while using the map it generates. SLAM is technique behind robot mapping or robotic cartography. The robot or vehicle plots a course in an area, but at the same time, it also has to figure out where its own self is located in the place. The process of SLAM uses a complex array of computations, algorithms and sensory inputs to navigate around a previously unknown environment or to revise a map of a previously known environment. SLAM enables the remote creation of GIS data in situations where the environment is too dangerous or small for humans to map.
The global SLAM Robots market will reach Million USD in 2017 and CAGR 2011-2017. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of SLAM Robots by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Industrial Robots
- Service Robots
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- Swisslog (KUKA)
- Omron Adept
- Clearpath Robotics
- Vecna
- Mobile Industrial Robots
- SMP Robotics
- Aethon
- Locus Robotics
- Fetch Robotics
- Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz
- Amazon Robotics
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Mobile Backhaul Solutions
- Triple Play Solutions
- Business Services Solution
- Industry and Public Sector
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
2 Industry Environment
3 SLAM Robots Market by Type
4 Major Companies List
5 Market Competition
6 Market Demand
7 Region Operation
8 Marketing & Price
9 Research Conclusion
