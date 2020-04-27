Smart Transportation Expected To Grow at CAGR Of +20% By 2024 By 2023 : Huawei, Siemens, IBM, Cisco Systems, SAP, Cubic, Alstom, Bombardier, Toshiba, Harris, Bentley

Global Smart Transportation Market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. The Power Banks Industry report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The global Smart Transportation Market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles.

According to a new study by RFM, the global smart transport market is expected to reach $ XXX billion by 2023 registering a CAGR of +20% over the forecast period. The increase in on-road vehicles and the inefficiency of existing transportation infrastructure are expected to drive the need for an efficient management system. The government’s favorable policies for building better infrastructure and running existing transportation systems are expected to drive industry growth.

Conversely, the need for massive capital to replace existing infrastructure wisely with technologically advanced systems is expected to hamper industry growth. Longer downtimes to replace existing systems can also be a challenge to growth and affect commuting every day.

Key Players featured in this report are-

Thales Group

Huawei

Siemens

IBM

Cisco Systems

SAP

Cubic

Alstom

Bombardier

Toshiba

Harris

Bentley Systems

Saab

Trimble

Veson Nautical

Advanced Navigation and Positioning

Bass Software

Indra Sistemas

The increase in investment in smart city projects is expected to pave the way for new growth over the next few years as smart cities are an integral part of a smart city. In addition, government efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the risk of traffic congestion are expected to drive industry growth over the next few years. The increase in government orders such as the European Union (EU) and intelligent transportation system guidelines is expected to have an advantage in the market during the forecast period.

Smart transportation, a key internet of things vertical application, refers to the integrated application of modern technologies and management strategies in transportation systems.

This study considers the Smart Transportation value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type

Roadways

Railways

Maritime

Segmentation by Application type

Shared Mobility

Public Transport

Route Guidance

Transit Hubs

Autonomous/Vehicles

Video Management

Others

Smart Transportation Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (By 2023)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Key Points mentioned in the report:

What was the market size in 2016? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? What the drivers and restrains are for the Smart Transportation Market? How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2023?

