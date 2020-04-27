Steel Rebar Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Steel Rebar Market: Snapshot

Steel Rebar, also known as reinforcing bar is widely used in the construction industry, majorly in concrete reinforcement. It serves as a tensioning device and assists to hold the concrete in a compressed state. Concrete can carry a heavy load for compression but is very weak in tension. To allow concrete to carry tensile load, steel rebar is used. Steel rebar is commonly used for concrete construction its thermal co-efficient value is close to the thermal co-efficient value of concrete.

Deformed steel bars, a type of steel rebar, have ribs, lugs, or deformity on the bar surface. These steel bars bind two materials strongly, limit cracks in concrete, avoid slippage and have higher tensile strength than mild steel rebar. Mild steel rebar is used to support the tensile stress of slab beams.

Steel rebar is a cost-effective product that could be used for concrete masonry and concrete reinforcement. Conversely, aluminum is an expensive with less tensile strength alternative for the same applications. However, steel rebar comes with several drawbacks. In the production of steel, various types of wastes are discharged in water which can cause water pollution. Its manufacturing also releases CO2 causing greenhouse effect. It is also responsible for emission of hazardous gases such as nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide in the air, causing air pollution. The corrosion tendency of steel leads to deterioration of constructions where rebar is used. While these drawbacks will continue posing threat, increasing construction activities worldwide, especially in emerging nations, will keep the demand for steel rebar high in the coming years.

Based on application at the site of work, the steel rebar market can be segmented into mild steel bars and deformed steel bars. Mild steel bars are used to support the tensile stress of slab beams. Deformed steel bars come with deformity or lugs or ribs on the bar surface. It has higher tensile strength as compared to the mild steel rebar and avoids slippage, limits cracks in concrete, and also binds two materials strongly.

Based on its finish, the steel rebar market can be divided into black rebar, epoxy coated rebar, and fabricated rebar. The use of these finishes depends on the environmental conditions that the bars are subjected to. Black rebar is a conventional uncoated rebar used at sites with minimum exposure to moisture, with minimum chances of catching rust or corrosion. Epoxy rebar is usually found in marine applications where there is a high chance of corrosion due to water. Black rebar is the preferred rebar is widely used owing to its cost effectiveness.

Major players operating in the global steel rebar market include Arcelor Mittal, Saudi Iron & Steel Co., Tata Steel, and Zamil Steel Holding.