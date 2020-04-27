vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Market Is Expected To Peak Demand With Featuring Expert Panel To 2030

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “The vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts”.

vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) refers to a RAN (Radio Access Network) implementation where some or all baseband functions are separated from the remote radio unit and run as VNFs (Virtualized Network Functions) on commodity hardware. This approach results in multiple operational benefits including but not limited to TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) reduction, performance gains and scalability. In addition, vRAN enables mobile operators to future-proof their networks for 5G upgrades.

The vRAN market is presently at a nascent stage with most investments focused on virtualized small cells for targeted greenfield deployments and pilot engagements for macrocell coverage. However, as mobile operators realize the benefits of RAN virtualization, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 125% over the next three year period. By the end of 2020, SNS Research estimates that vRAN deployments will account for a market worth $2.6 Billion.

The “vRAN (Virtualized Radio Access Network) Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the vRAN ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, collaborative initiatives, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for vRAN investments from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts cover multiple submarkets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The report covers the following topics:

vRAN ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

vRAN architecture and key functional elements

Baseband functional splitting for vRAN implementation

Fronthaul networking technologies and interface options

Key trends including RAN slicing, RANaaS (RAN as a Service), neutral hosting and MEC (Mobile Edge Computing)

TCO comparison between vRAN and conventional RAN architectures

vRAN deployment models including Cloud RAN and virtualized small cells

Mobile operator case studies

Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 60 leading ecosystem players including vRAN solution providers

Strategic recommendations for ecosystem players including vRAN solution providers and mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Submarkets

vRAN Radio Units

vBBUs (Virtualized Baseband Units)

Air Interface Technology Segmentation

LTE & 3G

5G NR (New Radio)

Deployment Model Segmentation

Virtualized Small Cells

Virtualized Macrocells

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin & Central America

North America

Western Europe

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the vRAN opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

Which submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

Is centralization a pre-requisite for vRAN implementation?

What are the benefits and drawbacks of each baseband functional split option?

How can vRAN reduce the TCO of RAN deployments?

How can mobile operators future-proof their RAN investments for 5G upgrades?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should vRAN solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

The report has the following key findings:

vRAN investments are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 125% over the next three year period. By the end of 2020, SNS Research estimates that vRAN deployments will account for a market worth $2.6 Billion.

At present, most vRAN investments are focused on virtualized small cells for targeted greenfield deployments and pilot engagements for macrocell coverage.

Mobile operators are exploring multiple baseband functional split options for vRAN implementation, as they seek to ease the transition to 5G networks while reducing fronthaul costs.

The ongoing 5G race is expected to significantly boost vRAN investments over the coming years. SNS Research estimates that approximately $900 Million of all vRAN investments will be directed towards 5G networks by the end of 2020.

Make An Enquiry @

