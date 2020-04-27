Wearable Adhesives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Application of wearable adhesives are increasing in various fields such as wellness and health care. Wearable adhesives are used to attach medical devices for long lasting and continuous effect. Advancements in health care and increasing demand for personalized care propel the wearable adhesives market. Wearable devices are beneficial in the treatment of as these have high adhesion power and conformity to skin. It increases the adhesion so wear time extends, having high moisture and gas permeability to skin, compatible to skin as it is non-irritating & non-sensitizing. Wearable adhesives are available in a wide range of options such as solid and solvent type contents to meet the application needs. Wearable drug delivery devices are important in the insulin delivery system. Wearable devices with skin adhesives are used to hold devices on target skin to deliver therapeutic dose of drug for long duration. Performance of wearable adhesive device for drug delivery depends on how reliable it is in contact with body and reproducibility of drug with wear time. Physiology of the skin is important to develop skin friendly adhesive platforms. Skin is a complex structure that changes on each individuals as gender, age, diet, and race, due to these it is challenge to use unique adhesive for individuals. Skin is a living and breathing substrate; therefore, numerous properties of skin affect wear performance of adhesives, making it challenging to design a skin adhesive that performs the same for every patient within a large population. Skin also has an irregular surface with pores, hair, and wrinkles. Hence, an adhesive should have good balance of viscoelastic properties and be able to flow on the skin surface for efficient bonding and clean removal with no residue.

Increasing number of lifestyle diseases due to consumption of unhealthy food, change in lifestyles, and rising geriatric populations are the key drivers to increase needs of devices which can detect disease and can treat them. The geriatric population is more prone to diseases such as hypertension, cardio vascular diseases, and diabetes. Increase adaptation of wearable devices, patches and high healthcare costs make necessary to adopt wearable tracking devices and patches. Wearable devices can be used to measure blood pressure, blood glucose level, heart rate, and other health condition at home, thereby eliminating physician visit for routine checkup. This is likely to propel the wearable devices market. However, high cost of wearable devices and data security issues act as restraints of the wearable devices market. Regulatory requirements, environmental requirements, and product safety approvals are likely to hamper the growth of the wearable adhesives market.

Based on application, the wearable adhesives market has been segmented into fitness, chronic & acute care, and sports. In terms of type, the market has been categorized into wound dressing, wearable sensors, and securement devices. In terms of region, the wearable adhesives market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is likely to dominate the global market as the U.S. is a major market in this region due to invention of advance technology. Asia Pacific is a fast growing market. Adoption of adhesive wearable devices is high in the region due to growing health care expenditure, high patient base, and use of smartphones.

Key players in the global wearable adhesives market are 3M, AmpStrip, Proteus Digital Health, Bluestar Silicones, Corventis, Abbott Laboratories, Fitbit, MC10, and Scapa Group. Other prominent manufacturers are Adhezion Biomedical, Dow Corning, Chemence, Ethicon, Insulet, Gentag, Kenzen, Mueller Sports Medicine, Nemaura Medical, H.B. Fuller, Flextronics, and Henkel, among others.