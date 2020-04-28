3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace and Defence Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Trends, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace and Defence Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing is a layer-by-layer process of producing 3D objects directly from a digital model.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions captured the top three revenue share spots in the 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence market in 2016. Stratasys dominated with 29.30% revenue share, followed by 3D Systems with 28.35% revenue share and EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions with 11.70% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area and in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

The worldwide market for 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% over the next five years, will reach 3380 million US$ in 2024, from 1280 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Other Material

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Aerospace

Defense

Space

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence by Country

Chapter Six: Europe 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence by Country

Chapter Eight: South America 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence Market Forecast (2019-2024)

