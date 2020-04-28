Acrylic Emulsions Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Considering Growth and Demand with Product Type, Application and Forecast Report 2019-2025

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the global acrylic emulsions market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 11.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Acrylic emulsions are a type of paint which are characterized to be fast drying and are usually manufactured by mixing resins in it. These paints account for the water-resistant film post the drying process. The demand for acrylic emulsions market is expected to grow rapidly owing to low volatile content. These emulsions are used in various industries such as the manufacturing of graphic arts and industrial coatings. The growing demand for water-based polymers is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Growing demands for acrylics emulsions at construction sites and stringent regulations concerning VOC content in emulsions are potential drivers for the global acrylic emulsions market. Apart from this, growing demand for polyurethane dispersions could affect the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

BASF DOW Chemical Company Arkema Sythomer Celanese Asahi Kasei Ashland DIC Corporation B Fuller Lubrizol Organik Kimya Trinseo Anhui Sinograce Chemical

