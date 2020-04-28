Adaptive Security Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2017-2025

Adaptive Security Market: Introduction

Increasing usage of multiple networks, devices, business applications and cloud platform for data transfer creates advanced attacks on IT Infrastructure. These attacks are continuously evolving faster than traditional security and they are more advanced than traditional security. The traditional security only focuses on blocking and prevention of cyber-attacks. Therefore enterprises are moving towards adaptive security solutions, it is a comprehensive security model which provides blocking and prevention as well as detection and response features in one suite.

Most of the organizations are adopting cloud-based services and open APIs to integrate their services in customers or partners systems. This open infrastructure needs more advanced security services where perimeter defense and rule-based security solutions are inadequate. Adaptive Security is integrated with analytics and provides signature model that helps to detect the threat before it attacks on system and prevents network breach and data loss.

Adaptive Security Market: Drivers and Challenges

Need of continuous monitoring process for high profile attacks, increasing requirement of actionable insights and prioritization of raising online attacks and increasing risk of critical infrastructure damage drive the adaptive security market. It has been observed that enterprises need the continuous monitoring process because this process help them to detect the cyber-attacks on go and they can take preventing action on real-time basis. Enterprises do not want to make huge investment on unnecessary security services therefore they are prioritizing the threats which are most critical for the organization and they want to derive actionable insights from these attacks so that they can prevent such threats in future.

The major challenges for adaptive security market are increasing huge amount of data and lack of skilled resources. These challenges hinders the adoption of adaptive security solution in enterprises.

Adaptive Security Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of enterprises:

Large-scale Enterprises, Medium-scale Enterprises, Small-scale Enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

Retail, Healthcare, Telecom,BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Hospitality, Education, Others

Key Market Players in Adaptive Security Market:

Some of the key market players in Adaptive Security market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Trend Micro, Inc., Fireeye, Inc. Panda Security and Cloudwick

Adaptive Security Market: Regional Overview

Adaptive Security market is currently dominated by North America region and this region will have largest market share in the forecasting period due to increasing focus of major industry verticals including BFSI, government and among others on advanced security solutions. Europe Adaptive Security market is accounted second largest market share, as this region is more influenced by government regulations for the implementation of comprehensive security solutions. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan Adaptive security market expected to have high growth rate, as most of the industry verticals are moving towards adaptive security solutions from traditional security solutions.

