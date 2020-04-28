Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Global Analysis, Trends and Industry Forecast to 2018-2025

A new research report by Ameco Research titled “Global Adhesive Tapes Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2025” successfully exhibits the complete scenario of the global and an individual analysis of the various regional segments.

The “Global Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis“ is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Adhesive Tapes Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Adhesive Tapes Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Adhesive Tapes is made up of two parts: base material and adhesive. Two or more unconnected objects are connected together by bonding.

The adhesive tapes market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Adhesive Tapes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adhesive Tapes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

TESA SE

LINTECORATION

AVERY DENNISON

INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP

SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES

SCAPA GROUP

LOHMANN GMBH

Nichiban

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solvent Based

Water Based

Hot-Melt-Based

Segment by Application

Packaging

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Adhesive Tapes Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Adhesive Tapes Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

1 Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Adhesive Tapes

1.2 Adhesive Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solvent Based

1.2.3 Water Based

1.2.4 Hot-Melt-Based

1.3 Adhesive Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Adhesive Tapes Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Automotive

1.4 Global Adhesive Tapes Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size

1.5.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Adhesive Tapes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Adhesive Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Adhesive Tapes Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Adhesive Tapes Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Adhesive Tapes Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Adhesive Tapes Production

3.4.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Adhesive Tapes Production

3.5.1 Europe Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Adhesive Tapes Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Adhesive Tapes Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Adhesive Tapes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Adhesive Tapes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Adhesive Tapes Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Adhesive Tapes Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Adhesive Tapes Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Adhesive Tapes Business

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Adhesive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 TESA SE

7.2.1 TESA SE Adhesive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 TESA SE Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LINTECORATION

7.3.1 LINTECORATION Adhesive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LINTECORATION Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 AVERY DENNISON

7.4.1 AVERY DENNISON Adhesive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 AVERY DENNISON Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP

7.5.1 INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP Adhesive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES

7.6.1 SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES Adhesive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 SCAPA GROUP

7.7.1 SCAPA GROUP Adhesive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 SCAPA GROUP Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 LOHMANN GMBH

7.8.1 LOHMANN GMBH Adhesive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 LOHMANN GMBH Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nichiban

7.9.1 Nichiban Adhesive Tapes Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Adhesive Tapes Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nichiban Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Adhesive Tapes

8.4 Adhesive Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Adhesive Tapes Distributors List

9.3 Adhesive Tapes Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Adhesive Tapes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Adhesive Tapes Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Adhesive Tapes Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Adhesive Tapes Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

