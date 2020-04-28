Almond Drink Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2017-2027

Almond drinks are extracted from ground almonds which consists of nutty flavor and creamy texture. Almond drinks does not contain lactose, and is highly preferred by consumers which are lactose intolerant and individuals that avoid dairy products, including vegan consumers. Popular brands of almond drinks includes Blue Diamond’s Almond Breeze and WhiteWave Food’s Silk PureAlmond are mostly consumed globally. Almond drinks are the most consumed milk alternative worldwide which are boosting the sales growth over the recent years. Dietary restrictions may also be playing a vital role in the rise of almond drinks in the recent past, as the drinks lacks high amount of lactose as compared with traditional milk and milk-based products. Almond drinks are rich in protein and is calcium fortified drinks. Almond drinks are contains low calories which helps in reducing the risk of heart disease. Almond drinks consists high amount of lipids, proteins and fibers which makes it a healthy drink and is mostly consumed by people that are lactose intolerant and others. Almond drinks also contains essential nutrients such as vitamin B6 and C, riboflavin, etc.

Global Almond Drink: Market Segmentation The global almond drink market is segmented on the basis of form, flavor, distribution channel, application and region. The almond drink market is segmented on the basis of form such as plain unsweetened form and plain sweetened form. The almond drink market is segmented on the basis of flavor such as chocolate and vanilla. The almond drink market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as online stores, supermarket/hypermarket, retail stores, and others. The global almond drink market is segmented on the basis of application in which almond drink is used in application in food products such as cheese, desserts, and snacks and beverages such as cold-pressed milks and others. Hence, the global almond drink market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Almond Drink Market: Regional Outlook Geographically, the global almond drink industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global almond drink market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for almond drink in lactose-intolerant consumers, has strengthened the growth of global almond drink market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Almond Drink Market: Growth Drivers

The global almond drink market driving factors are increasing demand for lactose-free food products due to the ease of digest which is likely to contribute significantly to the global almond drink market till 2025. Growing levels of lactose intolerance is one of the major driving factor of the market. Rising consumer awareness regarding usage of lactose-free dairy products in day-to-day life which will help in maintaining the galactose level in the body, is one of the major driving factor for the market globally. Manufacturers are offering innovative dairy products to the consumers in order to remain in the competition in global almond drink market. Growing population of lactose intolerance consumers is also a major factor which is driving the global almond drink market. Hence, the global almond drink market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Almond Drink Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global almond drink market include Fuerst Day Lawson, The Pressery, THE LUZ ALMOND COMPANY PTY LTD, Alpro, Provamel, MALK Organics, DREAM, Nutriops S,L, NATURA FOODS, Rude Health, Blue Diamond Growers are among others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global almond drink market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global almond drink market till 2025.

