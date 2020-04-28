Automotive Washer Pumps Market Size, Share, 2019 Dynamics, Industry Status, Outlook and Opportunities 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Automotive Washer Pumps Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automotive washer pumps are used in almost every passenger and commercial vehicle. They provide clear visibility to the driver by cleaning the windshield and headlamp glasses. The high pressure needed to clean the dust or dirt from the glass Is the generated washer. A typical automotive washer pump has a cylindrical structure with a port for connecting hoses. The splash fluid flows through it to reach the nozzle. An inlet port, which is connected to the fluid reservoir, supplies the cleaning fluid to The pump. Almost every automotive washer pump is powered by an electric motor, which is plugged into it individually and gives an output of either 12V or 24V.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Automotive Washer Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 7.85 USD/Unit in 2013 to 7.42 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Washer Pumps includes Mono-Pump and Dual-pump. Mono-Pump represent about 97% market share in 2017, and the growth rate of dual-pump is faster.

China is the largest supplier of Automotive Washer Pumps, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Washer Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2017.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

The worldwide market for Automotive Washer Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 790 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive Washer Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Continental

Genuine

Federal Mogul

Johnson Electric

ASMO

Trico

HELLA

Bilstein

ACDelco

Standard Motor Products

Doga

I Yuan Precision Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mono Pump

Dual Pump

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Washer Pumps product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Washer Pumps, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Washer Pumps in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Washer Pumps competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Washer Pumps breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Washer Pumps market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Washer Pumps sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Washer Pumps Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Washer Pumps Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Washer Pumps by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Washer Pumps by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Washer Pumps by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Washer Pumps by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive Washer Pumps by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Washer Pumps Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Washer Pumps Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Washer Pumps Market Forecast (2019-2024)

