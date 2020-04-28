Ballistic Composites Market 2019 Analysis on Key Vendors and Segment By Fiber Types- Aramid, UHMPE, Glass and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Ballistic Composites Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Ballistic Composites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ballistic Composites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ballistic Composites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BAE Systems

Gurit

Honeywell International

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Royal DSM

II-VI M Cubed

Barrday

FY-Composites

Gaffco Ballistics

JPS Composite Materials

Matrix Composites

Morgan Advanced Materials

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics

Southern States

TEIJIN

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Fiber Type

Aramid

UHMPE

Glass

Others

By Matrix Type

Polymer

Polymer-ceramic

Metal

Segment by Application

Vehicle Armor

Body Armor

Helmets & Face Protection

Others

Table of Contents

1 Ballistic Composites Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ballistic Composites

1.2 Ballistic Composites Segment By Fiber Type

1.2.1 Global Ballistic Composites Production Growth Rate Comparison By Fiber Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Aramid

1.2.3 UHMPE

1.2.4 Glass

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Ballistic Composites Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ballistic Composites Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Vehicle Armor

1.3.3 Body Armor

1.3.4 Helmets & Face Protection

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Ballistic Composites Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Ballistic Composites Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Ballistic Composites Market Size

1.5.1 Global Ballistic Composites Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Ballistic Composites Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Ballistic Composites Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ballistic Composites Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Ballistic Composites Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Ballistic Composites Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Ballistic Composites Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Ballistic Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ballistic Composites Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Ballistic Composites Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ballistic Composites Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Ballistic Composites Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Ballistic Composites Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Ballistic Composites Production

3.4.1 North America Ballistic Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Ballistic Composites Production

3.5.1 Europe Ballistic Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Ballistic Composites Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Ballistic Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Ballistic Composites Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Ballistic Composites Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Ballistic Composites Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Ballistic Composites Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Ballistic Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Ballistic Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Ballistic Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Ballistic Composites Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ballistic Composites Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Ballistic Composites Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Ballistic Composites Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Ballistic Composites Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Ballistic Composites Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Ballistic Composites Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Ballistic Composites Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ballistic Composites Business

7.1 BAE Systems

7.1.1 BAE Systems Ballistic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ballistic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BAE Systems Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Gurit

7.2.1 Gurit Ballistic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ballistic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Gurit Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Honeywell International

7.3.1 Honeywell International Ballistic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ballistic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Honeywell International Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate

7.4.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate Ballistic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ballistic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Royal DSM

7.5.1 Royal DSM Ballistic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ballistic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Royal DSM Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 II-VI M Cubed

7.6.1 II-VI M Cubed Ballistic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ballistic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 II-VI M Cubed Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Barrday

7.7.1 Barrday Ballistic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ballistic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Barrday Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 FY-Composites

7.8.1 FY-Composites Ballistic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ballistic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 FY-Composites Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Gaffco Ballistics

7.9.1 Gaffco Ballistics Ballistic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ballistic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Gaffco Ballistics Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 JPS Composite Materials

7.10.1 JPS Composite Materials Ballistic Composites Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Ballistic Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 JPS Composite Materials Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Matrix Composites

7.12 Morgan Advanced Materials

7.13 Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics

7.14 Southern States

7.15 TEIJIN

8 Ballistic Composites Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Ballistic Composites Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ballistic Composites

8.4 Ballistic Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Ballistic Composites Distributors List

9.3 Ballistic Composites Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Ballistic Composites Market Forecast

11.1 Global Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Ballistic Composites Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Ballistic Composites Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Ballistic Composites Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Ballistic Composites Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Ballistic Composites Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Ballistic Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Ballistic Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Ballistic Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Ballistic Composites Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Ballistic Composites Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Ballistic Composites Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

