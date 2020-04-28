Base Transceiver Station (BTS) Market size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2016-2026

A base transceiver station (BTS), also called as radio base station (RBS), is an equipment that enables wireless communication between user equipment, such as mobile phones, WLL phones and computers, and a network. The equipment sends/receives radio signals to/from user equipment and converts them to digital signals. These signals are passed on to the network to route to other terminals in the network or to the Internet.

The term BTS is applicable for any type of wireless communication standards, it is generally used with respect to mobile communication technologies such as CDMA and GSM. A BTS is controlled by a base station controller.

BTS offers several benefits such as faster telephony coverage to remote places, promotion of universal access to ICT services, easing information dissemination and supporting a broad range of value added services in under-served and unserved areas.

Market Overview:

Growth in maturity in voice communication market and declining ARPUs, has paved way for telecom operators to explore the new business opportunities, such as mobile data, to generate higher revenues. Over the past few years, mobile traffic has witnessed an exponential growth globally, adding load on existing telecom infrastructure. This increasing load is creating the need for new BTS installations.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1778

Market Dynamics:

Major factors propelling the global market of BTS include expansion of telecom infrastructure, growing mobile subscriber base in rural areas and growth in telecom tower sharing business. The high growth in the number of mobile subscribers along with increasing data traffic and declining tariffs is continuously increasing the load on existing telecom infrastructure globally.

Additionally, with stringent government regulations regarding restricting the harmful effects of radiations from new tower installations, increasing number of telecom players are adopting tower sharing business model. Moreover, growing 3G and 4G subscriber penetration and government initiatives to facilitate the achievement of the AMPE (Accelerated Mobile Phone Expansion) Programs, is expected to fuel the BTS market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Global BTS market is mainly classified on the basis of components and geographies.

On the basis of components, global BTS market is segmented into antennas, transceivers, duplexers, amplifiers and others (combiner and alarm extension system). The transceivers are further sub-segmented into single (sTRU), double (dTRU) and composite double radio unit (DRU).

On the basis of geographies, global market of BTS is segmented into 7 key regions:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players

The major players active in the Global BTS market include Nokia Solutions and Networks, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Advanced RF Technologies, Inc., GSTeletech Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Hexinkaiye Electronic Telecom Co., Ltd and Alcatel-Lucent.

Get more information about Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1778