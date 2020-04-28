Big Data in the Financial Services Market By Top Players: Accenture, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, HSBC Group, Information Builders, Infosys and Forecast 2018 To 2030

“Big Data” originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

“These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% over the next three years, eventually accounting for over $14 Billion by the end of 2021.”

Amid the proliferation of real-time and historical data from sources such as connected devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. The financial services industry is no exception to this trend, where Big Data has found a host of applications ranging from targeted marketing and credit scoring to usage-based insurance, data-driven trading, fraud detection and beyond.

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments in the financial services industry will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2018 alone. Led by a plethora of business opportunities for banks, insurers, credit card and payment processing specialists, asset and wealth management firms, lenders and other stakeholders, these investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% over the next three years.

The “Big Data in the Financial Services Industry: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of Big Data in the financial services industry including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, application areas, use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services investments from 2018 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 6 application areas, 11 use cases, 6 regions and 35 countries.

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Hardware, Software & Professional Services

Hardware

Software

Professional Services

Horizontal Submarkets

Storage & Compute Infrastructure

Networking Infrastructure

Hadoop & Infrastructure Software

SQL

NoSQL

Analytic Platforms & Applications

Cloud Platforms

Professional Services

Application Areas

Personal & Business Banking

Investment Banking & Capital Markets

Insurance Services

Credit Cards & Payment Processing

Lending & Financing

Asset & Wealth Management

Use Cases

Personalized & Targeted Marketing

Customer Service & Experience

Product Innovation & Development

Risk Modeling, Management & Reporting

Fraud Detection & Prevention

Robotic & Intelligent Process Automation

Usage & Analytics-Based Insurance

Credit Scoring & Control

Data-Driven Trading & Investment

Third Party Data Monetization

Other Use Cases

Country Markets: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA

The report covers the following topics:

Big Data ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives

Big Data analytics and implementation models

Business case, application areas and use cases in the financial services industry

30 case studies of Big Data investments by banks, insurers, credit card and payment processing specialists, asset and wealth management firms, lenders, and other stakeholders in the financial services industry

Future roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 270 leading and emerging Big Data ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for Big Data vendors and financial services industry stakeholders

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

