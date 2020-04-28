Big Data in the Financial Services Market By Top Players: Accenture, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, HSBC Group, Information Builders, Infosys and Forecast 2018 To 2030
“Big Data” originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.
“These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% over the next three years, eventually accounting for over $14 Billion by the end of 2021.”
For Sample Copy of Reports: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/RequestaSample/2239
Amid the proliferation of real-time and historical data from sources such as connected devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data is rapidly gaining traction from a diverse range of vertical sectors. The financial services industry is no exception to this trend, where Big Data has found a host of applications ranging from targeted marketing and credit scoring to usage-based insurance, data-driven trading, fraud detection and beyond.
List of Companies Mentioned Accenture, Actian Corporation, Adaptive Insights, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), American Express, Booz Allen Hamilton, Boxever, CACI International, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, Hedvig, Hitachi Vantara, Hortonworks, HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), HSBC Group, Information Builders, Infosys, Infoworks, NTT Data Corporation, Numerify, NuoDB, NVIDIA Corporation.
SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments in the financial services industry will account for nearly $9 Billion in 2018 alone. Led by a plethora of business opportunities for banks, insurers, credit card and payment processing specialists, asset and wealth management firms, lenders and other stakeholders, these investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% over the next three years.
The “Big Data in the Financial Services Industry: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of Big Data in the financial services industry including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, application areas, use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services investments from 2018 through to 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 6 application areas, 11 use cases, 6 regions and 35 countries.
Get More Discount: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/GetSpecialPricing/2239
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Hardware, Software & Professional Services
- Hardware
- Software
- Professional Services
Horizontal Submarkets
- Storage & Compute Infrastructure
- Networking Infrastructure
- Hadoop & Infrastructure Software
- SQL
- NoSQL
- Analytic Platforms & Applications
- Cloud Platforms
- Professional Services
Application Areas
- Personal & Business Banking
- Investment Banking & Capital Markets
- Insurance Services
- Credit Cards & Payment Processing
- Lending & Financing
- Asset & Wealth Management
Use Cases
- Personalized & Targeted Marketing
- Customer Service & Experience
- Product Innovation & Development
- Risk Modeling, Management & Reporting
- Fraud Detection & Prevention
- Robotic & Intelligent Process Automation
- Usage & Analytics-Based Insurance
- Credit Scoring & Control
- Data-Driven Trading & Investment
- Third Party Data Monetization
- Other Use Cases
Country Markets: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA
The report covers the following topics:
- Big Data ecosystem
- Market drivers and barriers
- Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives
- Big Data analytics and implementation models
- Business case, application areas and use cases in the financial services industry
- 30 case studies of Big Data investments by banks, insurers, credit card and payment processing specialists, asset and wealth management firms, lenders, and other stakeholders in the financial services industry
- Future roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 270 leading and emerging Big Data ecosystem players
- Strategic recommendations for Big Data vendors and financial services industry stakeholders
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030
For More Information: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/ProductReport/2239
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.