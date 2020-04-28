Bionic Glove’s Market Segments and Key Trends 2018-2028

Bionics is engineering inspired by biology and its application to the design of systems and technology. Bionics mimic and imitate natural methods and mechanisms. Examples of bionics are self-cleaning paints and roof tiles engineered to mimic the mechanism of lotus plant. Bionic gloves are electrical stimulator garments providing controlled grasp and hand opening. The signals from sensor in the ionic glove detect voluntary wrist movement and is used to control the grasp or opening of the hand.

Bionic Glove’s Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing demand generated due to increasing sports culture coupled with the attractive advantages offered by bionic gloves such as better grasp, comfort, ease and performance are the prime drivers of the bionic glove’s market. Bionic gloves increase peak force of grasp by a large factor of 4. The active force is also significantly larger than the passive grasp force even during muscle fatigue. Bionic gloves also enhance the power grasp and handling of big objects.

Thus sports is the most contested sector for the bionic gloves market. The growing incidence of diseases such as spinal cord injury (SCI) or stroke resulting in paralysis of hands, psoriatic arthritis of the hands and trauma are other driver of the market.

Technological advancements resulting in product development such as the development of advanced sensors and materials is driving a faster bionic glove’s market adoption. Technological gains represent a significant market opportunity as they are expected to generate high impact on sales. Growing functionality and market adoption is another trend, which is expected to boost the bionic glove’s market growth. Vendors are developing advanced products with better ergonomics. For example, bionic gloves are being designed after the anatomical position of the hand featuring a pre-rotated design following the natural motion of the fingers. Another development has been growing adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms.

However, the high cost of bionic gloves, lack of awareness and reimbursement, and the lower per capita income of the developing world and the nascent stage of technology is hampering the bionic glove’s market. Ethical issues and the unfair advantage conferred by technology are other issues that may present a barrier to the bionic glove’s market.

Bionic Glove’s Market: Segmentation

To gain a bird’s eye view of the global bionic glove’s market, the report is segmented on the basis of applications, sex, end users and region.

Based on the applications, the global bionic glove’s market can be segmented as,

Sports

Prosthetics and Healthcare

Defense

Gardening

Others

Based on the sex, the global bionic glove’s market can be segmented as,

Men

Women

Based on the end users, the global bionic glove’s market can be segmented as,

Hospitals

Sports Clubs

Home Settings

Bionic Glove’s Market: Regional Wise Outlook

The global bionic glove’s market can be classified into the following region: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America, led by the U.S., is expected to account for the largest share in the global bionic glove’s market, owing to the large demand, large healthcare expenditure, and large per capita income in the region.

The Asia Pacific bionic glove’s market excluding Japan is projected to expand and dominate the scene in the near future, owing to the growing healthcare and large sporting culture.

China and India are anticipated to account for the major share of the Asia Pacific bionic glove’s market growth. Germany, France and the U.K., are projected to be the largest drivers of the Europe bionic glove’s market. The Middle East and Africa bionic glove’s market is anticipated to be dominated by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Qatar.

Bionic Glove’s Market: Market Participants

Some of the major vendors operating in the global bionic glove’s market are Bionic Gloves, Bionic, Medalist, PGM, Drummond Golf, LJN, Touch Bionics Inc., Tarmac and others.