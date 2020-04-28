Blade Server Market By Products, By End User, By Data Center Type, By Services-Trends and Forecast-2015-2020

Summary

Server Installations helps the enterprises to overcome the barriers such as poor efficiency, high operating costs, data security and high energy consumption. There has been an increasing demand for blade servers Market over the years as it allows more processing power in less rack space, simplifying cabling and reducing power consumption. Overall server market in India expected to grow significantly in the future, largely driven by the sectors such as BFSI, ITES and IT.

In addition to that, the demand for big data and cloud computing is boosting the overall server market in India mainly driven by blade servers Market as many enterprises and SMB’s showing much interest as they effectively address the increasing real time data transaction requirements.

Some of the leading players of the blade servers industry are

Dell

IBM

Cisco

HP and etc.

The blade servers Market report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Indian Blade server market trends, drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities in India.

It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues, competitive landscape, company profiles and industry structure.

Some Points Of Table Of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Trends

1.2 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Blade Servers Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Parent/Related Markets

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Evolution of Market

4.2 Architecture

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.3.1 Products

4.3.2 End Users

4.3.3 Data Center Types

4.3.4 Services

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.2 Restraints

4.5 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

5 Trends, Roadmap & Projects

5.1 Market Trends & Impact

6 Products: Market Size & Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Size & Analysis by x86 Servers

6.3 Market Size & Analysis by Non x86 Servers

7 End User: blade servers Market Size & Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Size & Analysis By SMEs

7.3 Market Size & Analysis By Enterprises

7.4 Vendor Profiles

7.4.1 Dell

7.4.1.1 Overview

7.4.1.2 Financial Health

7.4.1.3 Business Units (BUs)

7.4.1.3.1 Overall

7.4.1.3.2 Market Specific

7.4.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4.1.5 Business Strategy

7.4.2 CISCO Systems, Inc.

7.4.2.1 Overview

7.4.2.2 Financial Health

7.4.2.3 Business Units (BUs)

7.4.2.3.1 Overall

7.4.2.3.2 Market Specific

7.4.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4.2.5 Business Strategy

7.4.3 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Financial Health

7.4.3.3 Business Units (BUs)

7.4.3.3.1 Overall

7.4.3.3.2 Market Specific

7.4.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4.3.5 Business Strategy

7.4.4 International Business Machine Corp (IBM)

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Financial Health

7.4.4.3 Business Units (BUs)

7.4.4.3.1 Overall

7.4.4.3.2 Market Specific

7.4.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4.4.5 Business Strategy

7.4.5 Oracle Corporation

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Financial Health

7.4.5.3 Business Units (BUs)

7.4.5.3.1 Overall

7.4.5.3.2 Market Specific

7.4.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4.5.5 Business Strategy

7.4.6 Fujitsu Limited

7.4.6.1 Overview

7.4.6.2 Financial Health

7.4.6.3 Business Units (BUs)

7.4.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4.6.5 Business Strategy

8 Data Center Type: blade servers Market Size & Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Size & Analysis By TIER 1

8.3 Market Size & Analysis By TIER 2

8.4 Market Size & Analysis By TIER 3

8.5 Market Size & Analysis By TIER 4

9 Service Type: Market Size & Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Size & Analysis By Installation & Support Services

9.3 Market Size & Analysis By Consulting Services

9.4 Market Size & Analysis By Professional Services

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.1.1 Analysis By Products/Services

11 End-User Views

12 What Our Peers Are Estimating

12.1 Publisher 1

12.2 Publisher 2

12.3 Publisher 3

Annexure

Acronyms

