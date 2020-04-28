Can artificial intelligence give us a more efficient health care system: Allied Market

To understand the benefits that artificial intelligence can bring to the world of human medicine, consider the case of Ayako Yamashita, a 60-year-old Japanese woman, whose condition befuddled doctors in 2015.

Yamashita was thought to be suffering from acute myeloid leukemia. But after several unsuccessful treatment attempts, her doctors decided to search for another answer to her condition. They turned to IBM’s Watson, an AI system capable of analyzing vast amounts of data.

The computer reviewed nearly 20 million previously-published oncological research studies and cross-referenced data points. Watson’s analysis suggested the woman had a rare form of leukemia not detected through conventional methods. This led to a change in treatment and doctors crediting Watson for saving the woman’s life.

The analysis of such huge amount of data is next to impossible for a human mind, but it’s like a walk in a digital park for AI. And it shows what may be one of the valuable things that AI can do for us. It is “the most practical application in the field of medical and healthcare for artificial intelligence,” said Seiji Yamada, of the National Institute of Informatics and chairman of the Japanese Society for Artificial Intelligence.

The global artificial intelligence market is expected to reach $19.47 billion by 2022, according to the research firm Allied Market Research. As AI is marking its presence, tech giants are working to capitalize on new opportunities. The healthcare sector is a natural fit, according to Sanjay Gupta, managing director, South Asia and Middle East for NICE, a technology firm based in Israel, in an interview with ETHealthworld:

“The development of automation enabled by technologies including robotics and artificial intelligence in healthcare sector brings the promise of higher productivity with increased safety.”

Saving lives and time

Among Google’s many AI ventures is an effort to develop new products targeting the health sector. The company is focusing on applications for life preservation, preventive care and improving health care services.

The company plans to launch a trial in India to test an AI system that scans a person’s eyes to look for signs of diabetic retinopathy. The company aims to license the technology to clinics. The system already has proven itself adept at detecting high blood pressure, or risk of heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in early 2018.

From a story published in the Washington Post:

“This may be a rapid way for people to screen for risk,” Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist at Yale University who was not involved in the study, wrote in an email. “Diagnosis is about to get turbo-charged by technology. And one avenue is to empower people with rapid ways to get useful information about their health.”

Jeff Dean, the Chief at Google AI, outlined for Boss Magazine how this system will enable doctors to better diagnose and treat patients for a range of diseases. Moreover, this system will also track key events in the patient’s past (including hospital stays) to help doctors more effectively.

Improving service