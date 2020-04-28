Caraway Seeds Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2017-2027

Caraway is also known as meridian fennel and Persian cumin which is a native plant to Western Asia and Europe, and North Africa. Caraway seeds are one of the dominant spices which is used in several savory dishes worldwide. Caraway seeds are split halves of the dried fruits of a plant which are used as a spice ingredient in various dishes globally. Caraway seeds are highly aromatic which have a distinctive earthy anise seed flavor. Caraway seeds are one of the most popular spices which are produced on a large-scale in European countries, the Middle East and the Mediterranean. Caraway seeds are used for producing edible oils that are used in various food products. Caraway seeds are best remedy for curing colds and congestion. Caraway seeds are used widely in medicinal formulations for the treatment of disorders such as eye infection, toothaches and rheumatism. Caraway seed oil is also used for treatment of fungus infections and the candida infections. Caraway seeds are used for treating digestive problems such as loss of appetite, bloating and mild spasms of intestines and stomach.

Global Caraway Seeds: Market Segmentation

The global caraway seeds market is segmented on the basis of form, application and region. The caraway seeds market is segmented on the basis of forms such as whole seed and powder. The global caraway seeds market is segmented on the basis of application in which caraway seeds is used in application such as pharmaceuticals as a flavoring agent in mouthwash, in savory dishes such as soups, sauerkraut, pickles and salads. Caraway seeds are widely used to flavor biscuits, cakes, rye breads, meat dishes. Caraway seeds are used as a condiment in various savory dishes. Hence, the global caraway seeds market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Caraway Seeds Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global caraway seeds industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, Europe has developed as the dominant region in global caraway seeds market followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for spices and condiments in various food products, has strengthened the growth of global caraway seeds market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Caraway Seeds Market: Growth Drivers

The global caraway seeds market driving factors are increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods coupled with the convenience of foods. Increasing opportunities in bakery industry is also another factor in driving the caraway seeds market along with rising in production of caraway seeds as a result of improved seed varieties. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Caraway seed oil helps in improving digestion problems, which is another major factor for driving the caraway seed market worldwide. Caraway seeds is also used as a flavoring agent in toothpaste and mouthwash. Hence, the global caraway seeds market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Caraway Seeds Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global caraway seeds market include SLEAFORD QUALITY FOODS LTD., Bishnoi trading corporation, Great American Spice Company, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils, SMJ EXPORTS PVT. LTD., McCormick & Company, Inc., GIZA SEEDS & HERBS and Canadian Exotic Grains Ltd. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global caraway seeds market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global caraway seeds market till 2027.

