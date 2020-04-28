Card-Based Electronic Access Control Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2014 – 2020

Electronic access control system uses electronic or electromechanical system to allow restricted access within the organization. These systems include intruder alarm, perimeter security system and authentication system. Further, authentication systems are classified into card based electronic access control system, biometrics, door contact and keypads.

Card-based electronic access control system use different types of cards for security purpose. Access control systems enable various organizations and enterprise to limit the access of network, data and workstations to authorized person. Government and commercial offices are increasingly using card-based electronic access control system to manage access to their resources. Card-based access control system is an efficient tool to protect the enterprise assets.

Card-based access control reduces need for multiple cards and access codes. Further, It offer flexibility for supporting various functions in an organization including security and managing the assets. Card-based access control system is a flexible and effective solution that accomplishes the organizations requirements in terms of security policies.

An access control system consists of components such as ID credential (card), card reader, door lock, control panel, control server, database and software. These components are either purchased from third party suppliers or developed by the OEMs. Card-based electronic access control systems are connected to the database and control server through an existing IP network of the organization. As a result, it saves the cost of deploying additional network for the access control system.

Increasing demand for enhanced security and government policies for security issues is driving the card based electronic access control system market. Images with better resolution and unchangeable personalization attributes are some of the technological advancements in the card-based electronic access control system. An emerging trend in card-based electronic access control system is the integrated solution for immediate response with electronic alarm systems.

However, lack of interoperability with existing security systems is affecting the market growth. Additionally, high upfront cost and growing market for alternate technologies such as near field communication (NFC) and biometric control access are posing challenge to the market growth.

Card-based electronic access control system can be segmented on the basis of types of card, end-use industry and geography. Different types of cards available include smart cards, bar code cards, dual function cards, barium ferrite cards and magnetic stripe cards among others. Magnetic strip cards are widely used across different end-use industries. Card based electronic access control system has widespread application across various industries such as retail, military and defense, government and commercial offices, healthcare and banking and financial services among others. Currently, banking and financial services are extensively using card based electronic access control system in order to achieve better security.

Some of the major players in card-based electronic access control system include Assa Abloy AB, Aiphone Co. Ltd., Bio-Key International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Fujitsu Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Company Ltd., Linear LLC, NEC Corporation, Honeywell International PLC, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric, Napco Securities Technologies Inc., Chubb Securities S.A., Magel Securities Systems Ltd., Future Fibre Technology and United International Corporation among others.