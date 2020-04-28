Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB), commonly known as butyrate, is resistant to ultraviolet rays, has a lower moisture absorption than acetate and has an extremely high impact strength.

This material is based on cellulose, being the chief constituent of cell walls of higher plants. Commercially it is made from cotton linters and wood pulp. Hence it belongs to the renewable polymers.

As an important material, cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) has many applications. It can be used in coating industry due to its UV-resistant property. Also, it is wildly used in printing oil industry because of its performance solubility. In nail care, cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) acts as a leveling agents.

Because of its high technical barriers, cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) can only be produced by Eastman. In another word, Eastman is the only manufacturer in this industry. Cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) production base is United State. Although a lot of companies are trying to produce this product in past few years, their quality cannot reach the standard. Due to Eastman’s exclusive monopoly position, sales gross margin of cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) in Eastman was high and it was 33.06% in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) market will register a 0.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 590 million by 2024, from US$ 590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Automotive

Coatings

Lacquers

Nail Care

Printing Inks

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Rotuba

Adapt Plastics

Scandia Plastics

Hydrite Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Polymer Extruded Products

Emco Industrial Plastics

UL

Elkamet

Gemini

Distrupol

Amco International

Jiangsu Ruijia Chemistry

Rugao Zhongchang Chemical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) by Players

Chapter Four: Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market Forecast



